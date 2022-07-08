Pa. State Police seize $18M in illegal drugs in 2nd quarter of 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Friday that troopers have confiscated $18.6 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2022.

During the second quarter, troopers seized nearly 170 pounds of cocaine, 308 pounds of methamphetamines, 138 pounds of fentanyl and over 46,000 pills of assorted narcotics.

Below is a full list of all the drugs seized by troopers during the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized

Cocaine 169.98 lbs.$5,099,400

Crack Cocaine 3.3 lbs.$52,800

Heroin 7.66 lbs.$260,440

Fentanyl 138.16 lbs.$4,144,800

LSD – Pills and Paper 31 doses$620

Marijuana THC – Liquid 19.73 pints$132,191

Marijuana THC Solid 13.71 lbs.$68,550

Marijuana Plants 1,906 plants$314,490

Processed Marijuana 1,328.14 lbs.$3,984,420

Methamphetamines 308.41 lbs.$3,084,100

MDMA – Ecstasy .47 lbs.$1,567

MDMA – Pills 3,262 DU$48,930

Other Narcotics 120.65 lbs.$241,300

Other Narcotics (pills) 46,442$1,161,050

Total Value$18,594,658

Courtesy of Pa. State Police