Harrisburg, PA

Pa. State Police seize $18M in illegal drugs in 2nd quarter of 2022

By James Wesser
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Friday that troopers have confiscated $18.6 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2022.

During the second quarter, troopers seized nearly 170 pounds of cocaine, 308 pounds of methamphetamines, 138 pounds of fentanyl and over 46,000 pills of assorted narcotics.

Below is a full list of all the drugs seized by troopers during the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized

Cocaine 169.98 lbs.$5,099,400

Crack Cocaine 3.3 lbs.$52,800

Heroin 7.66 lbs.$260,440

Fentanyl 138.16 lbs.$4,144,800

LSD – Pills and Paper 31 doses$620

Marijuana THC – Liquid 19.73 pints$132,191

Marijuana THC Solid 13.71 lbs.$68,550

Marijuana Plants 1,906 plants$314,490

Processed Marijuana 1,328.14 lbs.$3,984,420

Methamphetamines 308.41 lbs.$3,084,100

MDMA – Ecstasy .47 lbs.$1,567

MDMA – Pills 3,262 DU$48,930

Other Narcotics 120.65 lbs.$241,300

Other Narcotics (pills) 46,442$1,161,050

Total Value$18,594,658

Courtesy of Pa. State Police

abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police found missing Berks County teen

LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police issued an advisory that they have found a missing Lower Heidelberg Township teen. Police were searching for 16-year-old Aiden Milam, a white male described as 5 ft 10 in, 135 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and plaid pajama pants.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WKBN

New Pennsylvania law targets illegal ATVs, dirt bikes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law targeting illegal ATVs and dirtbikes on public roads. The issue of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes on public roads has been a growing issue in Philadelphia with instances that have included hundreds of riders in groups traveling through the city.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania police department almost unstaffed after force resigns over harassment and intimidation

A Pennsylvania police department is pretty much unstaffed after four officers reportedly resigned because of harassment and intimidation. KDKA reports, the Kiski Township Police Department had four officers and the police secretary resign officially at 12:01 AM Friday. Calls to the police department are currently being routed to Pennsylvania State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
