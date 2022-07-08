ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

TIRZ town hall meeting, Thursday, July 7, 2022

By Jeff Caldwell
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKcvG_0gZKnpoc00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Property owners attended a meeting on the city’s “Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone” on Thursday night, July 7, 2022.

During the town hall at the Concho Valley Transit building on North Chadbourne, city staffers heard input about funding and projects in the northern zone. The idea is to encourage development in that area then the T.I.R.Z. Board makes recommendations to City Council for project funding.

There are two zones — north and south — tonight’s meeting focused on improvements along north Chadbourne in the north zone.

“We want it to represent all citizens and the best we can possibly present to our citizens and the businesses in the TIR zone,” said San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter.

Following tonight’s public meeting, city staffers will recommend approval to the tax increment reinvestment board.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Official re-opening of Municipal pool

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Municipal Pool will officially be opening tomorrow! The pool is located at 18 E. Avenue A will be open for public swimming from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays through Labor Day and will be closed every Monday for maintenance. Admission is $5 per person for ages 3-64, $3 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: July 8, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 slightly decreased in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 8, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 412 new positive cases […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Business
San Angelo, TX
Government
KLST/KSAN

Municipal court announces ‘Warrant Roundup’

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Municipal Court has set a July 22 deadline to resolve outstanding warrants as announced on the city’s Facebook page. According to the city website, the court has generated a list of individuals who have outstanding warrants that must be resolved prior to to the 4:30 p.m. deadline in order for their name to not appear on the warrant list which will subject the individual to be arrested “at anytime, place of environment, or home.”
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Here's When the San Angelo Municipal Court Will Publish All Names of People with Outstanding Warrants

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Municipal Court generated a list of individuals who have outstanding warrants. In order to have a name on the warrant list removed prior to publication, the individual’s warrants must be disposed of prior to 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 22, 2022. Failure to appear and dispose of outstanding warrants will mean that the individual is subject to being arrested at any time, place of employment or home. Under Texas law, individuals who appear before a court and make a good faith effort to resolve their outstanding Class C warrants are afforded safe harbor and not subject…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

What to do in San Angelo: July 11th through 17th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Check out what events are happening from July 11th through July 17th in San Angelo!. The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Education Studio is parterning up with the Concho Studio this summer for Clay Throwing Mini-Mesters. Those the age of 11 to 15 will...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley PAWS Freedom Fest- Today only!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is hosting a Freedom Fest event for featured animals in their shelter to be adopted completely free of charge and the first 10 adoptions also get a free bag of pedigree dog food. The event will be today July 9, 2022 from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Town Hall Meeting#City Council#North And South#The T I R Z Board#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

West Texas experiences an increase in land sales

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas Realtors has released the latest edition of the ‘Texas Small Land Sales Report’ headlining the price of small tracts of land reached a record high in Texas in 2021. In terms of San Angelo, the city is in Region 3 – West Texas. According to the release, small land sales […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Avoid the area of Sherwood Way and Howard Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released an alert to avoid the area of Sherwood Way and Howard Street due to a motor vehicle accident. The vehicle, a Silver Kia Soul crashed into a street sign after a run-in with another vehicle. Police Officers and EMS are currently on the scene. The […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate: Lucrative Business Opportunity Near Lake

SAN ANGELO, TX — This working Convenience Store is at a great location near Bentwood and Southland Subdivisions and on the way to Lake Nasworthy. Sales include beer and wine, fishing gear and live bait along with other convenience store merchandise. Lottery sales account for a large percentage of gross sales. Seller will help train new owners and some employees agree to stay. The fuel tanks are removed. The owners will look at offers that don't include the business. Knicherbocker is a very desirable area for fast food and other retail businesses. Seller will also consider selling only the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KLST/KSAN

The ghost towns of Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Lonestar State is known for many things from our love of football to our Buc-ee’s gas stations and simply just knowing everything is bigger and better in Texas. Besides these things, Texas is also known for having the most ghost towns, 511 to be exact.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily News | Local Nursing Home Director Arrested

SAN ANGELO, TX – On this edition of LIVE! two members of the San Angelo Republic Women, Kellye Duncan and Lori Wilson, join the show. Also we break the news regarding a nursing home director that has been booking into the Tom Green County jail. Plus we catch up...
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: July 10, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Eric Alan Hernandez, 23, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

‘Quilting Quarters’ expands to a new location

A San Angelo business is expanding. Today at San Angelo’s “Quilting Quarters,” members of the Chamber of Commerce Concho Cadre helped with the ribbon-cutting for the new location on Southwest Boulevard. “We enjoy being a place where people can gather and enjoy creative energy and being together and making pretty things,” said Debbie Steinbach, Co-Owner […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Police warn of “swap and sell” scammers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has recently reported a string of fake Facebook accounts creating false posts on local “Swap and Sale” pages. The false reports have been highlighting “Crimes” that they claim to have been committed here in San Angelo and they have been asking individuals to share and like the posts. This in turn continues to spread the misinformation resulting in unnecessary stress and panic for whoever reads it.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Dangerous heat today through Monday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department and the US National Weather Service have reported a heat advisory to be in effect until Monday predicting temperatures to reach 108. Sunday’s high is predicted to be 103-105 and on the rise to 108 by Monday evening. Areas currently...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy