Clay County, FL

Clay County Veterans’ Services Office moving to new location

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
(Drazen Zigic/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Veterans’ Services Office is on the move, according to the Clay County Board of County Commissioners.

The new location is set to open on July 18 at 420 College Drive Suite 107 in Middleburg. The current location will close on July 14, ahead of the move.

The Veterans Affairs Office will be located right next door to the new location. Clay County veteran families will have a community liaison and two veterans’ services officers available to them.

To learn more, call the office at 904-284-6326. You can also visit the website at ClayCountyGov.com, select the tab that reads “Community” and click “Veterans’ Services.”

#Veterans Affairs#Claycountygov Com
