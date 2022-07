TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting on Saturday night left one person with injuries in Topeka. In the late hours of June 9, a shooting occurred on 13th and Mulvane Street. According to the Topeka Watch Commander, a bullet grazed the subject and was taken to an area hospital. The subject was released after being treated at the hospital. The injuries were described as non-life threatening.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO