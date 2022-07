Deputies are looking for two men accused of going on a Lee County shopping spree using stolen credit cards in June. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the two men seen in a still from security camera footage are suspected of stealing credit cards from a car parked at Barefoot Beach on June 24. Within one hour, they racked up eight transactions totaling more than $5,000 at Miromar Outlets in Estero and a Best Buy.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO