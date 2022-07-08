ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona bill an end to the 'K-12 cartel': Former public school teacher

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 8, 2022 - 03:41 - Former California public school teacher and founder of...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf vetoes transgender sports bill; GOP pledges to 'never stop fighting' for 'fairness'

Pennsylvania's Democratic governor vetoed a high-profile bill that would have barred biological male athletes who are transgender from competing in women's sports, calling it discriminatory against "marginalized youth." "I have been crystal clear during my time in office that hate has no place in Pennsylvania, especially discrimination against already marginalized...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Oklahoma agencies blame bureaucratic oversight for including 'non-binary' option for pre-K students

FIRST ON FOX: A pair of Oklahoma agencies are blaming bureaucratic oversight for the inclusion of a "non-binary" options for preschoolers looking to transfer schools. The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) initially included the "non-binary" listing on a drop-down menu for their transfer portal, prompting finger-pointing between the education agency and the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES).
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public School#Cartel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Fox News

New York court top chief judge to leave at the end of August

The chief judge of New York's Court of Appeals announced Monday she will step down after more than six years presiding at the state’s highest court and overseeing the state court system. Judge Janet DiFiore, 66, said in a letter to her colleagues that she will leave at the...
POLITICS
Fox News

California armed gunman on parole and wearing ankle monitor robs Boost Mobile store in broad daylight: Police

A Boost Mobile store near Los Angeles was robbed by a gunman on parole in broad daylight over the weekend in an incident captured on security video. The Culver City Police Department said officers were notified of the robbery on July 10 at 2:18 p.m. Lawrence Bell, 37, allegedly entered the store and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at two employees.
CULVER CITY, CA
Fox News

Fox News

767K+
Followers
167K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy