Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been shot while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara and is showing no vital signs, reported Japanese media. Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said Mr Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest, or CPA, after being shot, meaning he was not breathing and his heart stopped while he was being airlifted to a hospital.Two gunshots were heard at around 11.30am on Friday morning, witnesses say, as Mr Abe collapsed in the street. A male suspect has been detained from the scene and what appeared to be a...

ASIA ・ 3 DAYS AGO