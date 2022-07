CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins has made it no secret: he wants to see the state of Wyoming make changes to its current liquor license laws. And after a full retail liquor license dispute earlier this year in the capital city that saw 11 different entities jousting for just one available award, there’s been a recent call to action — and some in power across the state are joining him.

