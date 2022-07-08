Shaq O’Neal sightings continue in North Texas since NBA legend became local homeowner

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has been making the rounds in North Texas after buying a house in Carrollton in May.

Social media posts recently have shown O’Neal feeding an apparent homeless woman and giving her cash and buying a lucky family a washing machine and 75-inch TV he randomly ran into at a local Best Buy.

In late May, real estate agent Zac Gideo posted on social media that O’Neal purchased a million dollar home in Carrollton. The Dallas Morning News reported that O’Neal bought the 5,200-square foot home as a part-time residence as he oversees his Big Chicken restaurant chain expand into the area.

Two days ago, the Instagram account Hot Free Style posted video of the Best Buy moment and later posted a video of the Hall of Famer handing a meal and cash to a woman.

“Could you use some money, too,” O’Neal asked the lady before handing her some cash.

The New York Post quoted O’Neal as saying “I just want to make people happy.”

Carrollton Police posted a selfie one of its officers took with O’Neal Friday afternoon. The post on Twitter pleaded for another selfie opportunity since a glare partially covers the officer’s face. Arlington Police responded on its official account that it was “just impressed that he was able to fit all 7’1’’ of Shaq in the photo.”

And now O’Neal has been spotted visiting with kids at a basketball camp at Tidwell Middle School in Roanoke. Northwest ISD posted an image of O’Neal posing in front of the school on Thursday.

In a separate video post of O’Neal inside the school’s gym, he told a camp attendee that Babe’s Chicken Dinner House is his favorite. The original location of the local friend chicken chain is located in downtown Roanoke.

No argument there, Shaq.