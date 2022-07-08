ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local felon arrested on drug and firearm charges

By WROC Staff
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — 32-year-old Jesus Santiago was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross.

On June 23, 2022, U.S. probation officers searched Santiago’s residence on Glide Street and recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, marijuana, and drug packaging materials.

Officials said Santiago had prior convictions in 2016 at Erie County court and in 2019 in the Western District of New York for firearms charges and is legally prohibited from owning one.

Santiago made an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen before being detained.

