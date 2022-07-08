ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

By Vernon Miles
alxnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALXnow had another slightly shortened week thanks to Fourth of...

www.alxnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sungazette.news

Arlington, Alexandria credit unions prep merger

Arlington Community Federal Credit Union (FCU) has announced plans to seek regulatory approval to merge with Alexandria-based InFirst Federal Credit Union, resulting in an organization with combined assets of more than $700 million. As part of the merger process, Arlington Community FCU will determine and announce a name for the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
FiveThirtyEight

Jan. 6's Tangled Web Of Extremism

Mike Jensen keeps a database of bad guys. As a senior researcher at the University of Maryland’s National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START), part of Jensen’s job is to identify violent events that occur in the U.S. and investigate whether the people involved have any ties to extremism. If they do, he adds them to his database.
WASHINGTON, DC
Pizza Marketplace

Pupatella opens 6th location in Fairfax, Virginia

Pupatella has opened its sixth unit, located in Fairfax, Virginia. The restaurant is situated in the retail and entertainment district of Mosaic, according to a press release. This latest opening is the first in a string of developments for the brand, which includes another opening in West Springfield, Virginia, later this month. A new lease has also bee signed in Chantilly, Virginia.
FAIRFAX, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Alexandria, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
WJLA

Amtrak launches new, cost-effective roundtrip between DC and Virginia

WASHINGTON (7News) — Amtrak is increasing its ridership for Virginians with new daily roundtrip routes between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke, Virginia. The growth of the passenger rail will allow people in the Commonwealth to travel from Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the nation’s capital. With a 7.8% increase...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

PHOTOS: Alexandria’s birthday celebration on the waterfront

With fireworks, cupcakes and music, Alexandria celebrated its 273rd birthday on Sunday, July 10. Thousands were in attendance for the free party, which also celebrates America’s birthday and was supposed to be held on Saturday (July 9), but was held off due to rain. What resulted was a less crowded event than years past — with performances by Town Crier Ben Fiore-Walker, Poet Laureate Zeina Azzam, and a the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra (ASO).
ALEXANDRIA, VA
point2homes.com

2713 CHANBOURNE WAY, Vienna, Fairfax County, VA, 22181

**Open House Sunday, July 10th from 12 PM - 2 PM** Move-in ready townhome with tons of upgrades and 2 car garage! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout entire main and upper levels. Gourmet kitchen with Quartz countertops (2022), Stainless steel range, dishwasher, & microwave (2022), Stainless steel refrigerator (2020), & Kitchen cabinets and floors refinished (2022). Spacious & open main level with two-sided gas fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms including an owner's suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and full bath with separate shower/tub, plus vanity with 2 sinks. The finished lower level features a bedroom, full bath, and kitchenette. Entire home freshly painted (2022), Water heater (2022), Light fixtures and faucet fixtures (2022), Landscaping (2022), Roof (2020), Washer/Dryer (2019), AC (2018). Location can't be beat! Walkable to the Vienna Metro Station and public transit. Just off of 66 and quick access to Route 50 and 495 offers an easy commute to Washington, DC, Pentagon, Tysons, and surrounding areas! Close proximity to numerous dining and shopping options. Schedule your private showing today!
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Plant
WJLA

Alexandria celebrates 273rd birthday with concert and fireworks

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Thousands gathered in Alexandria Sunday night to watch fireworks, listen to a concert, and celebrate the birthday of both the city and the country. Fireworks lit the night sky as the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra played below. The orchestra gave a free concert at Oronoco Bay Park that ended as the fireworks were set off from barges on the Potomac River.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA

Millions of gallons of rainwater fell across parts of the DMV

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Metro area got clobbered as nearly five inches of rain fell across the region early Saturday morning. The range of rainfall totals is wide. While some areas got close to five inches of rain, some towns received an inch of rain or less. Numerous neighborhoods flooded as heavy rain poured across the region.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Officials Investigate Vandalism, Fires At Maryland Churches

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Investigations are underway into several weekend incidents of apparent arson and vandalism at churches in Maryland, authorities said. Montgomery County authorities said the incidents took place at three churches of different denominations a short distance away from each other in Bethesda, TV station WJLA reported. Overnight Sunday, a blaze was apparently set at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish, forcing worshippers to attend mass at an alternate location Sunday morning, news outlets reported. Dozens of firefighters responded to an alarm at the church around 2 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
BETHESDA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTOP

Developer downsizes plans for Innovation Park in Prince William Co.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Six years later, a Maryland developer is proposing a much smaller development near George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus. Gaithersburg, Md.-based Buchanan Partners has substantially...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
travelawaits.com

8 Can’t-Miss Experiences In One Of Washington, D.C.’s Underrated Neighborhoods

Want To Connect With Fellow Travelers? Join Our Community Here. On any afternoon, strolling down D.C.’s U Street surrounds you with three distinctive sounds: 14th and U, the rhythm of hard bop and swing; 12th and U, the nostalgia of 1960s and 1970s soul; and 7th and U, the infectious Go-Go sound of the 1990s. All three are part of the bigger story of U Street’s beginnings and where it is today.
WASHINGTON, DC
sungazette.news

More train service to connect local region, downstate

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority and Norfolk Southern Corp. on June 30 announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement, which will permit expanded passenger rail service from Washington to Roanoke and to the New River Valley. The first step in the expansion is the addition of a...
ROANOKE, VA
WTOP

Prince William Co. leadership specialist: ‘Great Resignation’ calls for ‘authentic leadership’

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. Good economic news — employers added 372,000 jobs in June, the unemployment rate remained at 3.6% where it has held steady since March and the private sector has regained the jobs it lost during the pandemic.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
point2homes.com

11815 MILBERN DR, Potomac, Montgomery County, MD, 20854

PREMIER OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY, JULY 10TH, 2-5PM. PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU STOP BY! First time ever on the market! Opportunity to live in Regency Estates on a quiet street! Met the neighbors and they are excited to welcome you! Spacious Split-Colonial style home with 3.5 levels. Classic floor plans from the mid-60s. House sits on a large level lot with some mature trees & bushes. The home is well-cared for by the original owner, but will sell in "as-is" condition. Close to schools, public transportation, Cabin John Park, I-270, the forever famous Montgomery Mall, Park Potomac shopping and the newly renovated, upscale Cabin John Shopping Center.
POTOMAC, MD
NBC Washington

2 New Amtrak Round Trips Start Monday Between Virginia and DC

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington, D.C. and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael...
WASHINGTON, DC
Detroit News

More workers without degrees are landing jobs. Will it last?

Troy Groom, of Hyattsville, Md., was browsing social media this spring when he read something that made him perk up: Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced in March that the state government would strip bachelor's degree requirements from thousands of job listings. Groom had left Bowie State University when his first...
HYATTSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy