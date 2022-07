PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two brothers — ages 10 and 14 — have turned themselves in to police in connection to the brutal beating of a 73-year-old man that was captured on camera in North Philadelphia. James Lambert later died from his injuries. Breaking: a police source confirms two juvenile brothers seen in security video that shows the attack of James Lambert have turned themselves into police https://t.co/XssCErh3xp @CBSPhilly — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 11, 2022 Eyewitness News was outside Philadelphia Police headquarters as two young brothers turned themselves in to authorities around 4 p.m Monday. Police confirm the brothers are just...

