Southaven woman gets 5 years for stabbing Postmaster with screwdriver

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Southaven woman was sentenced to five years and three months in prison for stabbing the Postmaster of a U.S. Post Office in Hernando, Mississippi nearly a year ago.

According to the Department of Justice, 36-year-old Tamekia Scott, a former U.S. Postal employee, stabbed another woman, the Postmaster, with a screwdriver on July 13, 2021.

The attack happened at the post office on West Commerce Street around 9 a.m. that day in Hernando.

At the time of the attack, investigators said they believed Scott attacked the Postmaster over a time-off request.

Investigators said the Postmaster was stabbed with the screwdriver several times, including once in the head.

The Department of Justice said that the Postmaster was on-duty and serving in her official capacity as a United States employee when Scott attacked her.

U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner called the attack unacceptable and said that anyone who commits crimes of this nature will be aggressively prosecuted.

“Violence against federal workers in any form is unacceptable and the United States Attorney’s Office will aggressively prosecute those who commit violent acts of this nature,” Joyner said.

