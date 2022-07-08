ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport clinic halts abortion after block on trigger laws lifted

By Carolyn Roy
WKRG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Abortion services have stopped Shreveport‘s lone abortion clinic after a judge on Friday lifted a temporary block on the state’s abortion trigger laws. There were no signs of activity outside outside the Hope Medical Group for Women on King’s Highway, where the...

www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L'Observateur

Louisiana sheriff says she’ll defy state abortion law

(The Center Square) – A Louisiana sheriff is vowing to defy a state law that bans abortion by refusing to jail anyone arrested for violations. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson issued a statement on Thursday announcing she will refuse to accept any person into custody at the Orleans Justice Center who is arrested for violating the state’s 2006 “trigger law,” which bans abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Louisiana loses lives it could have saved to drugs

In today’s climate, drug overdose deaths have reached epidemic proportions. Last year more than 100,000 people died in the U.S. from overdosing on an addictive substance, a landmark that represents the highest recorded total ever. The need for effective action is more urgent than at any point in history, and many states are taking major steps to save lives.
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

LDWF lists statewide Operation Dry Water arrests

In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 2 to 4. North Louisiana residents arrested during the period were:. Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake...
RUSTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Natchitoches Times

LDWF Agents Investigating Fatal Boating Incident in Caddo Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on July 10 in Caddo Parish. The body of Elvis Edwards, 51, of Shreveport, was recovered from Cross Lake around 6 p.m. on July 10. Agents received word about a missing boater around 5 p.m. and immediately began searching the area along with the Shreveport Fire Department.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained

Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained. Louisiana – On July 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish at 10:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
OPELOUSAS, LA
K945

Want To Be A Police Officer? Who Pays The Most Around Here?

If you've ever thought of a life in law enforcement, there has probably never been a better time in history to fulfill that dream. It looks like nearly every office in North Louisiana is hiring. Just stroll through the area law enforcement agencies' social media pages and you'll see. So,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Associated Press#June Medical Services#The U S Supreme Court#Crr
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Man Killed on Cross Lake Named

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has named the man killed on Cross Lake on Sunday. Elvis Earl Edwards, 51, of the 6700 block of Broadacres Road in Shreveport was jet-skiing Sunday when he was thrown into the water of the lake just before 5PM. Edwards was declared dead at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAFB

Louisiana OMV urges driver’s license renewals before a storm hits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is putting out a list of several reminders for residents ahead of any potential hurricane or tropical storm. The Louisiana OMV says residents should renew their driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations ahead of time. Officials say...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

City of Shreveport will give $100 gift card for vaccines, boosters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport is partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to hold a series of incentivized vaccination events to curb the recent spike of COVID-19 in our area. The Louisiana Department of Health reported that only 45% of eligible residents in Northwest Louisiana (Region 7)...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
bizmagsb.com

State health official says Louisiana in 6th wave of COVID-19

An increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations prompted state health officials Thursday to declare that Louisiana is in its sixth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. State health officer Dr. Joseph Kanter reported 5,436 new cases, 567 hospitalizations and two deaths from the novel coronavirus. The actual number...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Louisiana animal shelters reducing adoption fees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Louisiana animal shelters will have reduced adoption fees between July 11 and July 31 as part of the national “Empty the Shelters” event. The event is hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation. The foundation will sponsor the lowered fees of $50 or less at more than 250 animal shelters across the United States. Since the event began in 2016, more than 90,000 pets have been able to find forever homes.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

Second Amendment Freedom Celebration event held in Bossier City

Bossier City, LA_ Several state representatives attend an event celebrating second amendment rights in Bossier City Saturday. State Representatives Raymond Crews, Dodie Horton, and Alan Seabaugh served as guest speakers. Attendees asked questions about gun rights and they received information about concealed carry laws and state reciprocity laws. The turnout...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Brawl erupts during Shreveport funeral: ‘I just went into prayer’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is charged after violence erupted during a funeral Saturday in Shreveport for the victim of a rolling shootout. It happened just before noon at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church during services for 24-year-old Orlando Puryear, Jr., who was fatally shot July 4 in southwest Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy