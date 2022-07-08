ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Man arrested with almost $400,000 of cocaine on I-75

alachuachronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Akil Jabari Walden, 35, of Havana, FL, was arrested yesterday afternoon after he was pulled over on I-75 in Alachua County for illegal window tint and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy found cocaine with an estimated street value of $399,100. The deputy was...

alachuachronicle.com

Comments / 15

Just The Facts
2d ago

racist let him go! it is illegal in this country to poses this so it was obviously planted on him.

Reply
4
