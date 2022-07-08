ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City Business Replaces Stolen MSP Recruiting Tent

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

The Michigan State Police recruiting tent that was stolen earlier this week – has been replaced by a Traverse City business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtpaL_0gZKkw6K00

Two women walked off with the tent in the overnight hours. Part of it was caught on a nearby security camera, and State Police say they have already identified suspects with help from the public. But the theft left them without a highly visible presence downtown during the Cherry Festival, until now.

TentCraft saw the story on the news – and their team went to work. Friday they donated it to State Police near the Open Space.

TentCraft Content Marketing and PR Manager Andrew Dodson says, “We said ‘how quickly can we do it?’ and we manufactured it in a day. There’s probably about, more than a dozen people that went into handcrafting it. We got to deliver it this morning so they can continue their recruitment efforts this weekend.” Dodson says it was a logical idea. “I have Google Alerts set up for it, for tent-related news. We saw it. It was all over the news this week. So it was like right away, it was a no-brainer. It took us about five minutes to decide that we can help our State Police post out here, and we can get them a new tent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eI0t6_0gZKkw6K00

Michigan State Police Trooper Taylor Jukanovich says, “You know the community backs you, but seeing stuff like this really makes your job that much better. Knowing the community is here, they care, they’re watching the news. Then to have a company go to such an effort… is pretty amazing.”

Trooper Jukanovich says it also makes their job easier. “(It’s a) huge difference. We were just a table yesterday. No clouds in the sky. Sun beating down on us. Everybody’s walking past… we (didn’t) have the visibility. But now you can see it from across the street so it’s great.”

9&10 News

Gaylord Ready for 2022 Alpenfest Despite May Tornado

The 57th Alpenfest in Gaylord is a week full of fun activities for everyone. Businesses and volunteers are getting ready for the large crowds that are anticipated to come. “We had record crowds here last year, and we’re anticipating even more people this year, joining us in the fun and activities, here at the festival,” says 2022 Alpen Fest chairman, Ken Mattei.
GAYLORD, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Marion woman receives 4 to 20 for meth conviction

EVART – Osceola County prosecuting attorney Tony Badovinac reported on July 1, Isaac Wilkinson, 20 years old of Evart Michigan was sentenced to 18.75 years to 50 years for his unprovoked assault on a 3-year old child who suffered several stab wounds. Wilkinson pled no contest to Child Abuse...
MARION, MI
9&10 News

Michigan State Police Troopers in Northern Michigan to Begin Wearing Body Cameras this Week

Michigan State Police Posts in northern Michigan are scheduled to begin receiving body cameras this week. “We have a couple hundred troopers in northern Michigan, we have four posts were rolling this out beginning with the Alpena Post and then we’ll be going to Gaylord, Cadillac, and the Houghton Lake Post,” said Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll, Michigan State Police 7th District Public Information Officer.
CADILLAC, MI
