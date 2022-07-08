Could Eric Ebron be successful as a Packer?

Tight end Eric Ebron (85) remains a free agent, but signing with the Packers could benefit both sides. Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The tight end position in Green Bay is deep but in flux at the moment. Top pass-catching tight end Robert Tonyan is reportedly "on track" to play in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings after returning from a torn ACL he suffered last October. In his last full season in 2020, Tonyan led all tight ends in touchdown receptions with 11. Marcedes Lewis is returning for his whopping 17th NFL season and is a huge asset in run-blocking. But after those two players, there is some inexperience. Third-year tight end Josiah Deguara is coming off his first full season in the league after tearing his ACL as a rookie. Dominique Dafney is more of a fullback than a tight end. Tyler Davis is more of a special teams contributor than anything else. With the Packers' $17 million in cap space, would they consider bringing on another pass-catching tight end to give quarterback Aaron Rodgers some more help? Veteran Eric Ebron could be a possible free-agent target if need be.

The soon-to-be nine-year veteran is coming off a down year in Pittsburgh when he played in just eight games. But aside from his rookie season in 2014 and 2021, Ebron has either recorded more than 50 receptions, over 500 receiving yards or an average of at least 12 yards-per-reception in every year of his career. The former Tar Heel's best season came in 2018 with the Colts when he caught 66 receptions for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns — all career highs. The former Pro Bowler has caught passes throughout his career from the likes of Matthew Stafford, Andrew Luck and Ben Roethlisberger. He knows how to perform well on good teams with great quarterbacks. Ebron has also expressed interest in playing with Rodgers before too. That could be a nice little tandem, especially in the red zone, if both parties could come to an agreement.

Ebron would form a nice duo with Tonyan too. Both have been successful pass-catching tight ends in their time in the league. Lewis would be the key run-blocking tight end. The other backups could learn from the experienced veterans. A one-year deal would make complete sense in this scenario. Maybe even a two-year deal with Lewis growing older.