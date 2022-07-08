ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

Brady leads Southeast Polk softball team to victory over Waukee

By Megan Teske
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
The Southeast Polk softball team had a slow week after playing in three doubleheaders the previous week.

The Rams took on Waukee in their last regular-season game July 5, defeating the Warriors 8-3. Southeast Polk had the lead from the beginning, going up 3-0 at the end of the first inning and holding Waukee scoreless until the fourth.

The Rams had a solid day at the plate, led by freshman Ava Brady, who went 3 for 4 with a double. Brady finished the day scoring two runs and stealing a base as well.

Senior Chloe Kottlwoski led the team in runs batted in, recording two from a 1-for-4 effort. Sophomore Aubrey Bacon had the remaining RBI, finishing 1 for 3 at the plate with a double.

Junior pitcher Jayda Long led the team to victory on the mound, notching one strikeout in seven innings.

The Rams were supposed to take on ADM on July 6 for their final regular-season game, but the game was canceled due to weather.

Southeast Polk will now prepare for the postseason, where the Rams will first take on Cedar Rapids Jefferson in the regional semifinal at 7 p.m. July 9 at Southeast Polk High School.

Baseball finishes out regular season

The Southeast Polk baseball team closed out its regular season with a doubleheader and a game on senior night.

The Rams began their week facing Waukee in a doubleheader July 5.

Southeast Polk fell to the Warriors 1-0 in the first game. Sophomore Draven Woods had the best day at the plate for Southeast Polk, finishing 2 for 2, while senior Matt Rivers stole two bases.

The Rams looked to bounce back in the second game, however it was suspended with the Rams up 2-1 and left as an incomplete game because of weather.

Southeast Polk then played its last regular-season game July 6, taking on Carlisle on Southeast Polk’s senior night. The Rams defeated the Wildcats 5-2.

Leading the Rams was senior Gavin McCrory, who finished 2 for 3 with a double at the plate. McCrory scored two runs for the Rams and also stole a base. Woods, senior Bain Cope and juniors Jarrett Canida and Ean McDaniel all finished with one RBI to help lead the Rams to a win. Woods also picked up the win on the mound.

The Rams will now look to the postseason where they will take on Sioux City North at 7 p.m. July 8 at Southeast Polk Baseball Stadium in the first round of the substate tournament.

