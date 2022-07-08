Former Suns big, fan favorite Frank Kaminsky agrees to 1-year deal with Hawks

Former Phoenix Suns power forward and center Frank Kaminsky agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski .

The 7-foot reserve big averaged 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, shot 48.8% and 34.3% from deep and 18.4 minutes per game during his last three seasons in Phoenix. His seven-year career averages are 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 42.9 field goal percentage and 34.8% beyond the arc. Last season, Kaminsky posted 10.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in just nine appearances before he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Kaminsky played 86 games and started in 16 for the Suns. He came to the team as a free agent on a two-year, $10 million deal after he spent his previous four years in Charlotte. The Hornets drafted him out of Wisconsin in 2015, the year he earned the National Player of the Year award.

Kaminsky, 29, was a fan favorite nicknamed "Frank The Tank" for his streaky outside shooting, scrappy blue-collar style in the paint and intensity off the bench.

He was waived by the Suns on April 7 , shortly before the end of the regular season after missing 67 consecutive games from a "right knee stress reaction," according to the team's injury reports.

Kaminsky played his last game on Nov. 15 in Phoenix's road win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Three games before he was sidelined, Kaminsky had his career-high 31 points, shot 66.7%, seven rebounds and added three assists in the Suns' 119-109 home win over the Portland Trail Blazers, leading the team in scoring that game. Kaminsky stepped up as starting center Deandre Ayton was out with a right leg contusion.

Wojnarowski reported Kaminsky is fully recovered from right knee surgery, and will help the Hawks’ rotation at the four and five spots.

Have tips for us? Reach the reporter at dana.scott@azcentral.com or at 480-486-4721. Follow his Twitter @iam_DanaScott .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription today .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former Suns big, fan favorite Frank Kaminsky agrees to 1-year deal with Hawks