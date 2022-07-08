ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Babe wake up, new school grades dropped

By Emily Bloch, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

Duval County Public Schools saw a rise in A and B and C-rated schools during the 2021-22 school year compared to three years ago, a new state report shows.

All Duval schools that were struggling under state standards have shown enough improvement this year to no longer be considered at risk of closing.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Education released its annual school and district grade overview. It marks the first full school grade data release since 2018-19 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Duval County, the school district maintained its B grade for the seventh year straight — last year the district opted out of receiving a grade citing COVID-19, but an unofficial calculation by the Times-Union showed it would have received a B.

How much will UNF's next president make?

The University of North Florida has officially lined up its next president.

Thursday the Florida Board of Governors approved Moez Limayem, a former University of South Florida business college dean, as the school's seventh president.

The confirmation ended a 10-month nationwide search and selection process to replace the school's last president, David Szymanski, who left after three years to lead UNF MedNexus, a university-based medical and health care program.

Limayem's contract details — which are still subject to negotiation — reveal a proposed $500,000 starting salary, subject to annual increases based on performance as well as a bonus up to $100,000. That salary is $95,000 higher than Szymanski's base salary from 2018, records show. Limayem may also receive a car allowance, housing allowance and relocation stipend pending contract approval.

Duval Schools reports over 500 vacancies

The number of teachers willing to enter the classroom in Florida this school year continues to dwindle and Duval County is no exception.

A new survey released by the Florida Education Association shows over 9,500 teaching and staff vacancies statewide. Around this time last year, the same agency reported nearly 5,000 shortages.

As of this week, Duval County Public Schools reported 529 vacancies for certified teachers, up 23 percent — nearly 100 positions — compared to the start of last school year. This year's vacancies are almost double the number Duval saw at the beginning of 2020-21 school year.

Experts say a mix of factors exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic have forced an influx of educators to leave the field. Low pay, testing, stringent schedules and new laws have also been cited as reasons teachers are resigning.

Have a great week!

—Emily Bloch

Emily Bloch is a youth culture and education reporter for The Florida Times-Union. Follow her on Twitter or email her. Sign up for her newsletter.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Duval County, FL
Education
Duval County, FL
Government
County
Duval County, FL
Local
Florida Government
fernandinaobserver.com

An Update From the Editor of the Fernandina Observer

“And here are some positions we still need to fill asap: local government coverage and business coverage, marketing and advertising (two positions), and copy flow/backup editing assistant with – and this is critical — strong WordPress software skills.”. It’s time that I gave you an update on the...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jerry Holland endorses LeAnna Cumber for Jacksonville Mayor

'Her vision for Jacksonville will make her a fantastic Mayor.'. Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland is endorsing Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber in the race for Jacksonville Mayor. Holland is a longtime public servant in the Jacksonville area. He was first elected Property Appraiser in 2015 after...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Police union backing Jessica Baker in HD 17

The House District 17 campaign of Republican Jessica Baker can claim a “sweep” of first responder endorsements. The Florida Police Benevolent Association was the latest group to back Baker, a current Assistant State Attorney in the 7th Judicial Circuit, in a Primary for a new House seat in Southern Duval County.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Counting down to 324

Jacksonville will soon welcome a new member into its community: area code 324. Last month, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) announced the implementation of this new area code overlay. The National American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), the entity which governs all telephone numbers in the United States, first called...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Grades#The Times Union#Unf Mednexus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News4Jax.com

As debate over police budgets continues, proposed JSO budget comes in $37 million higher than last year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Debate is swirling over the new proposed budget for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as the debate over policing has resurfaced nationally. Following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and then the police shooting of an unarmed suspect in Akron, Ohio, News4JAX is looking at the JSO proposed budget which is nearly $40 million higher than last year.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Jacksonville: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Jacksonville, Florida

If you’re in the mood for some breakfast and brunch, head to Metro Diner, a local hotspot. There, you’ll enjoy eggs, peppers, potatoes, cheese, and chicken and waffles, with a southern twist. Or, try grits with shrimp or shepherd’s pie. No matter how you choose to enjoy your breakfast or lunch, you’ll surely find something that will delight your palate.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Authentic Jacksonville: The Hardwick at Ford on Bay

The proposed project for the Hardwick at Ford on Bay is moving on to the next stage of its process. In January of this year, the Downtown Investment Authority (DIA) voted to award the project to Atlanta-based developer Carter and in May approved the project’s terms and conditions. The Jacksonville Office of General Counsel is currently drafting the contracts and documents.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy