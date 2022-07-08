Babe wake up, new school grades dropped

Duval County Public Schools saw a rise in A and B and C-rated schools during the 2021-22 school year compared to three years ago, a new state report shows.

All Duval schools that were struggling under state standards have shown enough improvement this year to no longer be considered at risk of closing.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Education released its annual school and district grade overview. It marks the first full school grade data release since 2018-19 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Duval County, the school district maintained its B grade for the seventh year straight — last year the district opted out of receiving a grade citing COVID-19, but an unofficial calculation by the Times-Union showed it would have received a B.

How much will UNF's next president make?

The University of North Florida has officially lined up its next president.

Thursday the Florida Board of Governors approved Moez Limayem, a former University of South Florida business college dean, as the school's seventh president.

The confirmation ended a 10-month nationwide search and selection process to replace the school's last president, David Szymanski, who left after three years to lead UNF MedNexus, a university-based medical and health care program.

Limayem's contract details — which are still subject to negotiation — reveal a proposed $500,000 starting salary, subject to annual increases based on performance as well as a bonus up to $100,000. That salary is $95,000 higher than Szymanski's base salary from 2018, records show. Limayem may also receive a car allowance, housing allowance and relocation stipend pending contract approval.

Duval Schools reports over 500 vacancies

The number of teachers willing to enter the classroom in Florida this school year continues to dwindle and Duval County is no exception.

A new survey released by the Florida Education Association shows over 9,500 teaching and staff vacancies statewide. Around this time last year, the same agency reported nearly 5,000 shortages.

As of this week, Duval County Public Schools reported 529 vacancies for certified teachers, up 23 percent — nearly 100 positions — compared to the start of last school year. This year's vacancies are almost double the number Duval saw at the beginning of 2020-21 school year.

Experts say a mix of factors exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic have forced an influx of educators to leave the field. Low pay, testing, stringent schedules and new laws have also been cited as reasons teachers are resigning.

