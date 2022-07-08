ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

A reflection on the accomplishment & future of Justice Holder-White

By Cole Henke
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1acMlA_0gZKkDoz00

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Justice Lisa Holder-White took her oath of office Thursday at a special court session in Springfield. She is officially taking over the seat from longtime justice, Rita Garman.

Illinois Supreme Court swears in 1st Black female justice

She was the first black judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit. She was the first black justice on the Fourth District Appellate Court. And she will now become, for the first time in the 200-plus year history of this state, the first black female justice of the Illinois Supreme Court,” said Justice Rita Garman.

It is a long list of accomplishments for Justice Lisa Holder White. And she is looking forward to stepping into her newest role.

“While it is a huge responsibility, it is not, in my opinion, unbearable weight,” said Justice Holder-White. “It’s something that I welcome. And I’m excited about being able to do that.”

Holder-White, a Decatur native, started her career as an assistant state’s attorney in Macon County. She was first sworn in as a judge in 2001.

“Since I became a judge, I viewed it more as me being a servant of the people.”

Holder-White is a republican, and plans to run for her seat again in 2024. But she said her political affiliations do not influence her rulings. Instead, she has a strong base from which she makes her decisions.

“I would say that I’m a person of faith, that I’m a person who believes in the rule of law, that I believe that every citizen that comes before the court deserves to be heard and to be treated with dignity and respect,” said Holder-White.

After her swearing-in ceremony, she took in the moment with her friends, family and colleagues.

“I learned so much from so many of the people that are here,” said Holder-White. “Many of them have been mentors who have assisted and seen me trough my journey. And so I’m just happy to be able to celebrate with them.”

Holder-White will replace Justice Rita Garman on the high court. Garman is retiring as the longest-serving judge in Illinois’ history. She has been on the bench since 2001.

The court selected Holder-White as her successor when Garman announced her retirement. Garman gave Holder-White her stamp of approval long before she took the oath.

“I think it’s the totality of the person,” said Garman. “She’s a person of substance. She’s a very intelligent woman.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Illinois Supreme Court swears in 1st Black female justice

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Supreme Court has sworn in their first Black female justice. Justice Lisa Holder White was sworn in Thursday morning. She is replacing Justice Rita Garman, Illinois’ longest-serving Supreme Court justice. “Lisa Holder White is an outstanding jurist and I know she will be a wonderful Supreme Court justice,” said Garman […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

School board president arrested for public indecency

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The president of the Unity School Board in Tolono has been charged with a public indecency misdemeanor after he was arrested on Tuesday. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said that 70-year-old Frederick Koss of Pesotum was in his car at Hessel Park when a trained sexual assault nurse allegedly saw […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Former Villas of Holly Brook executive director sentenced to probation

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The former executive director of a Rantoul nursing home will have to pay thousands of dollars back after admitting she stole. Kimberly Cross was sentenced to 3.5 years of probation and 100 hours of community service for financial exploitation of an elderly person. Police said she deposited checks written to the […]
Washington Examiner

Illinois Rep. Sean Casten's daughter dead at 17

Rep. Sean Casten's office announced that his 17-year-old daughter Gwen died Monday. His family declined to share additional details about the cause of death and requested privacy "during this heartbreaking time." HOUSE DEMOCRAT CALLS WEST VIRGINIA ECONOMY ‘IRRELEVANT’. "This morning, Congressman Casten’s beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Decatur, IL
City
Springfield, IL
City
Justice, IL
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris repeats her words in fumbled answer to interview question

Vice President Kamala Harris repeated her words and appeared to struggle in providing a clear answer during a Friday interview about Roe v. Wade. Harris had been asked if former Democratic presidents and members of Congress failed to codify Roe v. Wade "over the past five decades" since the precedent was established, with Harris giving a confusing answer in response, as seen in a CBS interview.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Congressman Sean Casten’s daughter dies just days after organising school gun control programme

The teenage daughter of Democrat congressman Sean Casten has died at their family home, his office and reports have said.Mr Casten’s office said in a statement on Monday night that Gwen had passed away and that “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time”.She was found “unresponsive” at 7am at the family home in Downers Grove, Illinois, a Chicago Police Department official told the Chicago Tribune. “First responders determined that the subject was deceased,” the report added. No further information was available on Tuesday. Gwen was an active campaigner on issues including...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Retirement#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Racism#Republican
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Miller's comments criticized; 'Ghost trains' a concern

First-term congresswoman from Illinois U.S. Rep. Mary Miller became the center of controversy Saturday while speaking at a rally for former President Donald Trump when she called the Supreme Court’s decision of overturning Roe v. Wade a “victory for white life.”. Miller said that she misread prepared comments...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

State Police reveal new info about Route 47 crash

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Illinois Route 47 that left three people hurt on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection with Harvest Lane just south of the town limits and involved a semi-truck and a Chevrolet Express van. State Troopers said they […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man dies of COVID in outbreak at senior living facility

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A COVID-19 outbreak at a senior living facility in downtown Champaign has the residents living there on lockdown. Inman Place, located at the corner of University Avenue and Walnut Street, is dealing with 13 cases, and one of the people living there, a former Champaign Police officer, has died from COVID […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WCIA

Former water superintendent pleads guilty to attempted kidnapping

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the United States Attorney’s Office said a Roberts man pled guilty to attempted kidnapping. This comes after Paul Theesfield–who was the water superintendent for both Roberts and Elliot– was accused of hitting a woman with his car in December 2020. Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian said Theesfield […]
ROBERTS, IL
WCIA

Tuscola Fire: Community effort to battle house fire

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)–Tuscola Fire department was dispatched Wednesday to a report of smoke coming from the windows of a residence. When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the house. There is no word on if anyone was hurt. Pesotum Fire Protection District, Camargo Countryside Fire Protection District, Tuscola...
TUSCOLA, IL
CBS Chicago

Pritzker, Bailey discuss businesses, Trump's involvement, comments made about Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The governor's race is set as Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey will face each other for the November election. Looming large over this battle is former President Donald Trump, who recently endorsed state Sen. Bailey in the primary.CBS 2's Dana Kozlov sat down with Gov. Pritzker, and our Tim McNicholas talked to Bailey nominee about the Trump factor.    DK: Are you concerned that there might be a shift in attitudes and that his endorsement might actually fuel or light a fire under the Republican?JB: I think it's the Republican party that's moving further to...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Investigators continue looking into cause of fire at AMC theater

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police and Fire are investigating after a fire inside a movie theater. Firefighters were called out to the AMC Theater on Meijer Drive around 9 p.m. last Friday. Employees found smoke in one of the theaters. They believed it was coming from a projector room. Champaign Fire Spokesman Randy Smith […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

History of House Brothers Tavern

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Walk into the doors of the old House Brothers Tavern, now known as just House Tavern, and you’re taken back in time. It’s been a place where you could grab a beer, or a good conversation, since 1905. And it’s been in the same family for just as long. “It started […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Sangamon Co. Sheriff’s deputy commended after saving two lives

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is honoring one of their own after they saved two people. Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Koester rescued two people from a burning apartment on June 29. According to the police report, Dep. Koester noticed smoke and flames from a business on MacArthur Boulevard at around […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Five displaced in Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Five people were displaced from their Charleston home early Sunday morning after it was severely damaged by a fire. Firefighters were dispatched to 631 14th Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. for a report of a house on fire. Arriving to find flames coming from the roof, they were only able to […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy