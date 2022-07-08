A reflection on the accomplishment & future of Justice Holder-White

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Justice Lisa Holder-White took her oath of office Thursday at a special court session in Springfield. She is officially taking over the seat from longtime justice, Rita Garman.

She was the first black judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit. She was the first black justice on the Fourth District Appellate Court. And she will now become, for the first time in the 200-plus year history of this state, the first black female justice of the Illinois Supreme Court,” said Justice Rita Garman.

It is a long list of accomplishments for Justice Lisa Holder White. And she is looking forward to stepping into her newest role.

“While it is a huge responsibility, it is not, in my opinion, unbearable weight,” said Justice Holder-White. “It’s something that I welcome. And I’m excited about being able to do that.”

Holder-White, a Decatur native, started her career as an assistant state’s attorney in Macon County. She was first sworn in as a judge in 2001.

“Since I became a judge, I viewed it more as me being a servant of the people.”

Holder-White is a republican, and plans to run for her seat again in 2024. But she said her political affiliations do not influence her rulings. Instead, she has a strong base from which she makes her decisions.

“I would say that I’m a person of faith, that I’m a person who believes in the rule of law, that I believe that every citizen that comes before the court deserves to be heard and to be treated with dignity and respect,” said Holder-White.

After her swearing-in ceremony, she took in the moment with her friends, family and colleagues.

“I learned so much from so many of the people that are here,” said Holder-White. “Many of them have been mentors who have assisted and seen me trough my journey. And so I’m just happy to be able to celebrate with them.”

Holder-White will replace Justice Rita Garman on the high court. Garman is retiring as the longest-serving judge in Illinois’ history. She has been on the bench since 2001.

The court selected Holder-White as her successor when Garman announced her retirement. Garman gave Holder-White her stamp of approval long before she took the oath.

“I think it’s the totality of the person,” said Garman. “She’s a person of substance. She’s a very intelligent woman.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.