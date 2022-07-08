ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

“We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym” to open in Midland on July 16

 3 days ago
A press release issued on Friday detailed “We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym,” an international children’s gym franchise, announces the grand opening of its location: We Rock the Spectrum – Midland on July 16.

The opening will be accompanied by a celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 16 at the new gym, located at 4610 N. Garfield Street, Suite B5, in Midland.

Families with children from all walks of life will get to experience a breadth of sensory and physically beneficial activities within a safe, clean, and controlled environment.

“We Rock the Spectrum” is a franchise opportunity that provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs, and neurotypical development. Each gym features twelve pieces of therapeutic equipment designed to work with many of the sensory processing issues that children on the spectrum face, while providing all children with the sensory-diet necessary for improved learning and neurological development. For example, the zip line helps children with vestibular sensations and sensory feedback, while allowing them to better develop upper-arm and core strength. Each We Rock the Spectrum location offers unique classes, children’s day camp opportunities, arts and crafts, additional pieces of play equipment, and more.

An autism mom from California, Dina Kimmel, is the CEO and Founder of We Rock the Spectrum. Kimmel opened the first gym in Tarzana, California after her son was diagnosed with autism and she struggled to find a safe place where both her son and her daughter (neurotypical) could go together. The motto for all We Rock the Spectrum gyms is “Finally a place where you never have to say I’m sorry!” Under her leadership, WRTS facilities have been able to offer essential childcare for special needs families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brandon and Jordan Ireton are the new owners of We Rock the Spectrum – Midland. They have two sons, Hudson and Henry. Hudson was diagnosed with autism at 20 months old.

At the time of his diagnosis, the waitlists to get into therapies in West Texas was/is roughly about two to three years. They knew that they weren’t the only ones in their community who needed more resources for their child and they wanted to be able to see both their sons go to the same place and play together safely. Their quest to find such a place that provided both Hudson and Henry the environment they needed to thrive brought them to We Rock the Spectrum.

“The first time we walked out of We Rock the Spectrum gym, we knew it was something special,” Brandon Ireton stated in the press release. “Our son, who has autism, had a blast and my wife finally felt comfortable enough to allow Hudson to play without worry.”

The celebration is open to children of all abilities. Children will be able to play with all the specialized equipment, including the trampoline, swings, and the fan-favorite zip line.

Admission is $15 per person with treats and refreshments sponsored by non-profit organization My Brother Rocks the Spectrum Foundation.

