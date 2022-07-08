ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Granite City Brass returns to Music in the Gardens Sunday

By Sarah Colburn
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
Granite City Brass is back for this year’s Music in the Gardens.

The group, more than two decades old, hasn’t performed since the memorial service for band member Kenton Frohrip in 2019. COVID-19 restrictions, delays and cancellations have hit the ensemble hard in recent years.

“Time goes by but when you’ve been together as a group for a very long time, things just start to gel again,” said Steve Hogenson of the group.

The ensemble, consists of Hogenson on trumpet, piccolo trumpet and flugel horn, Heidi Martinson on trumpet and flugel horn, Patty Diederichs on French Horn, and now newer members John Olson on trombone and Erik Peterson on tuba.

“It’s been really fun (getting back together),” Hogenson said. “It’s kind of interesting to see, everybody ages and people change but we’ve had a couple rehearsal now and we’re looking forward.”

The ensemble plans to provide an eclectic program of music dating back to the baroque period, then leading up to the Renaissance, and contemporary pieces. The group also plans to provide show tunes.

“We hall all of that rolled into this program,” Hogenson said. “We like to keep things diversified for the sake of keeping ourselves interested and the audience as well.

Granite City Brass takes to the outdoor stage at Munsinger Clemens Gardens at 3 p.m. July 10. The concert is free and open to the public and root beer floats will be for sale.

