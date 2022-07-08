Richmond teen pleads guilty to aggravated battery in April 2021 shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated battery in an April 2021 shooting.

Jaydan Michael Wilson, who was 16 when the incident occurred, was sentenced to nine years of incarceration with five years suspended, according to Judge Gregory Horn's sentencing order. Wilson will be on probation for two of the five suspended years.

Wilson had pleaded guilty to Level 3 felony aggravated battery, a charge the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office filed in an amended information for the plea agreement. Wilson was originally charged with Level 1 felony attempted murder, Level 5 felony battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of Level 5 felony criminal organization activity.

The plea agreement dismissed all of those charges.

Nine years is the advisory sentence for a Level 3 felony conviction, which has a sentencing range of three to 16 years.

The case was waived into adult court because Wilson was 16 at the time and the original charge was attempted murder.

Wilson has been housed in the Allen County Juvenile Center, and Horn ordered he remain there until his 18th birthday on July 9. He then can be transferred to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his incarceration.

Horn credited Wilson with 261 days served and 87 good-time days. With maximum good time, Wilson's incarceration period would be reduced to three years.

Wilson served an arrest warrant Oct. 18. He was already in a juvenile detention facility at the time for an unrelated battery, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Two shots Wilson fired during the early hours April 8, 2021, struck a man in the hand and grazed the man's head, the affidavit said.

Wilson was among a group drinking alcohol and shooting an airsoft gun in an alley between South 11th and 12th streets, according to the affidavit. The airsoft gun was fired at a male bicyclist who was passing through the alley, causing a confrontation.

When the man left the alley, the group followed him to the area of South 10th and G streets, where the man approached a woman because he was being followed, the affidavit said. A fight began, and the woman intervened. A gun was held to her head, and she was pistol whipped and beaten, sustaining a broken eye socket and a laceration.

Wilson retrieved a gun from a vehicle and fired the two shots, according to the affidavit.

The man and woman were both taken to Reid Health, with the man later being transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, the affidavit said.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond teen pleads guilty to aggravated battery in April 2021 shooting