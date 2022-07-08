ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Baptist College to hold summer career fair

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbNb0_0gZKk4xh00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Baptist College will be holding a summer career fair next week aimed at helping to curb crime and violence in the community.

The event will take place at the Derek Olivier Research Institute building at 1600 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Job Alert: Job Fair, openings in HR, law enforcement, more

There will be job and internship opportunities available in the fields of medical, technology, law enforcement, radio, media and more.

Attendees to the career fair are asked to show up dressed for success with resumes in hand. There will also be door prizes, light refreshments and light jazz entertainment.

For more information on the university, check out their website ArkansasBaptist.edu.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 16 News

Arkansas summer utility relief program signup starts soon

BENTON, Ark. – Families needing assistance with paying utility bills will soon have relief this summer. Officials with the Central Arkansas Development Council announced Monday that The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program will assist families with electric bills only. The program is set to begin the week of...
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Recalling a Horrible Night in Little Rock in 1999

Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990. Pryor Center Archive Offers Glimpse Into Political History. The process of digitizing a vast trove of Arkansas news footage...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Education
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Success, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
FOX 16 News

What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend? Theater, comedy, music and plants!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As summer continues to scorch its way through central Arkansas, there is no shortage of activities to do both inside and outside. All weekend long, Harding University’s Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre will be presenting its second production of the summer. “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” will be performed in the Ulrey Performing Arts Center with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
KATV

Arkansas tenants report unhealthy living conditions

BENTON (AR) — Residents at a Benton apartment complex said they are highly disturbed about the living conditions at their apartment. Brittany McCombs said she and her baby had moved into Chapel Ridge of Benton apartments in December of 2021 and said she endured living without heating and air conditioning for most of her stay at the apartments.
BENTON, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Baptist College#Baptist#Internship#Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
Power 95.9

Have You Heard of the Mama Lou Bridge Haunting in Rural Arkansas?

Who doesn't love a good ghost story, you know the type, an old bridge on a long, lonely stretch of rural highway somewhere... could be anywhere, because these stories are everywhere. There always seems to be a sad tale to go with it and usually a lady in white, or a hitchhiker that just disappears when you let them out, or lights you can't explain. Well, Arkansas has its fair share of those stories too, let's start with Mama Lou.
point2homes.com

1417 Wolfe Street, Little Rock, Pulaski County, AR, 72202

Wowzer look at Wolfe! This one is a real charmer & makes the perfect place to call home. The home was built in 1930 so it retains the character & charm that we look for in historic homes. The seller fully restored this property in 2015 and made her really shine. Now she is beautiful and comfortable! The large windows will WOW you, the beautiful hardwoods really shine, and the built-ins are ideal for displaying your treasurers, and the kitchen is ready for entertaining! Qualifies for Regions No Downpayment.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Unpleasant heat is good news for watermelon growers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While a lot of us are complaining about these unpleasant high temperatures, some people are actually welcoming them. Farmers are taking advantage of the hot weather, since it's the perfect time to grow watermelons. "Watermelons love hot weather," Abraham Carpenter, CEO of Carpenter's Produce said.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Little Rock, Arkansas

Perched right on the banks of the Arkansas River, Little Rock is a dynamic city brimming with unique museums, award-winning restaurants, and fantastic outdoor attractions. No matter what you’re into, you’ll find plenty to keep you entertained in Arkansas’ capital city!. You can spend your days perusing...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Hot Springs, Arkansas

There really is no place quite like Hot Springs, Arkansas. Nestled in the Ouachita Mountains right in the heart of Hot Springs National Park, the tiny town of Hot Springs is brimming with history, culture, and outdoor adventure!. Fondly known as Spa City, Hot Springs is famous for its healing...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
point2homes.com

3409 N Crescent Drive, Bryant, Saline County, AR, 72022

Listed by Kerry Ellison with Keller Williams Realty LR Branch. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Great four bedroom home sitting on a quiet cul de sac in Bryant. Oversized 3 car garage has plenty of room for work area, storage, or extra parking! The upstairs offers three bedrooms with a fourth room that could be a bedroom or BONUS room. With the master and additional office downstairs, this home is great for working at home or enjoying the quiet surroundings. Upated appliances in the oversized kitchen make home cooked meals more fun. No showings till Sunday July 10. Open House July 10 from 2-4pm.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy