Staying in Florence, a homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed Saturday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Commander Street and when they arrived, they found the victim dead outside the residence. No other information is currently available and the Florence County Police and Coroner’s Office are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO