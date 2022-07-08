Sod Poodles welcome San Diego Padres Double-A affiliate, San Antonio Missions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced their return to Hodgetown for the start of a six-game series against the San Diego Padres Double-A affiliate, the San Antonio Missions starting Tuesday, July 12. This will be the last scheduled regular-season trip for the Missions to visit Hodgetown in 2022. The Sod Poodles took four-of-six games when San Antonio visited in mid-April.

The Sod Poodles roster currently boasts six of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ top 30 prospects including five in the top 10 led by outfielder Corbin Carroll (No.1). Behind him are four of the current five starters in the Amarillo rotation in Blake Walston (No. 3), Bryce Jarvis (No. 6), Brandon Pfaadt (No. 8), and Slade Cecconi (No. 9). With a re-ranking of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects, Carroll made the jump to No. 3 overall, the highest-ranking of any Diamondbacks’ prospect under the current affiliation.

San Antonio is the current home of four of the Padres’ top 30 prospects led by Korry Howell (No. 12). RHP Kevin Kopps (No. 13), RHP Reggie Lawson (No.16), and OF Tirso Ornelas (No. 22) round out the list of players that might see some action against the Sod Poodles next week.

What’s On Deck

With the return to action at Hodgetown comes another week of promotions and family fun. The week will feature all the same great daily promotions, in-game entertainment, and a huge weekend of giveaways. The fourth specialty night of the year is set to take place on Saturday, July 16 for Christmas In July. The team will wear specialty jerseys on the field that will be auctioned off postgame with the proceeds of the auction benefiting the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. There will be specialty food and drink items throughout the ballpark with a very special appearance from Santa! Fans in attendance are encouraged to help the Sod Poodles bring joy to local kids as we partner with Toys For Tots and a toy drive. Fans that choose to donate an unopened, new toy will receive a meal voucher good for a hot dog, chips, and a 16 oz soft drink.

All single-game tickets for the series and the remainder of the 2022 season are on sale now. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.SodPoodles.com or call the Hodgetown Box Office at (806) 803-9547 or email tickets@SodPoodles.com

A summary of details for each game is below:

Tuesday, July 12 vs San Antonio– 7:05 P.M.

Taco Tuesday presented by Taco Bell and $2 Tuesday

Taco Tuesday – Two tacos for just $3 all game long!

$2 Tuesday – Lawn, standing room, and select seating bowl tickets are only $2

Kids run the bases postgame (12 & Under)

Gates Open at 6:00 p.m

Wednesday, July 13 vs San Antonio– 7:05 P.M.

Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Ford Dealers – Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long at all HODGETOWN concession stands.

Copa de la Diversion – Pointy Boots de Amarillo

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 14 vs San Antonio– 7:05 P.M.

Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Barnes Jewelry – $2 domestic drafts and fountain sodas!

$5 Beer Bat refills.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, July 15 vs San Antonio– 7:05 P.M

Friday Night Fireworks – Kick off the weekend with a pop country-themed firework show shortly after the final out of the night is recorded! Fireworks presented by Republic Services

Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 16 vs San Antonio– 7:05 P.M.

Car Giveaway – The Sod Poodles and Country Auto Group will be giving away a 2022 Toyota Corolla in the stadium to one lucky fan!

MORE FIREWORKS – Christmas-themed fireworks show presented by Country Auto Group

The Sod Poodles will don their fourth specialty jersey of the season. The Christmas-themed jerseys will be signed by the players and auctioned off postgame with the proceeds benefiting the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Toys For Tots – Fans who choose to donate a new, unopened toy will receive a meal voucher good for a hot dog, chips, and a 16 oz soft drink.

Sunday, July 17 vs. San Antonio – 6:05 p.m.