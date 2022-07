LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data shows that two recently identified subvariants of the omicron strain of the COVID-19 virus are behind an increase in infection rates across the country, including in Arkansas. The figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the variants, BA.4 and BA.5, make up 18.5% and 56.6%, respectively, […]

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO