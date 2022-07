Prosecutors are fighting back after a Broward judge told them last week that they cannot seek the death penalty against Jamell Demons, the rapper known professionally as YNW Melly who is accused of gunning down two fellow rappers in 2018. The dispute with the judge may put the case on hold on the eve of jury selection. Demons, 23, was initially indicted in 2019 and charged with the murders of ...

