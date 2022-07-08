Hitching up; Landmark restaurant Wagons West in Pinecrest is for sale

Highly sought one story 3-bedroom plus office, 3 full bathrooms, 2.5 garage home with Pool & Spa in Lake Estates at Rolling Hills. Main areas have high ceilings and large windows (some w/ remote electric shades). Large master bedroom & large bathroom. Custom closet w/ bonus security safe. New roof is only ONE year old. Recent upgrades include new HVAC system (2022), Hot Water Tank (2021), and Pool Pump. Within the last 5 years, the whole kitchen was completely remodeled, new appliances, accordion shutters, and front & rear impact doors. Whole house standby generator with underground 500-gal LP tank (2021). Gated (maned) luxury Davie community with 9-hole golf course access, cable & internet.Located near hospital, universities, shopping, restaurants, and highways.
