ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinecrest, FL

Hitching up; Landmark restaurant Wagons West in Pinecrest is for sale

Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINECREST, Fla. – South Miami-Dade’s iconic breakfast restaurant Wagons West is up for sale, but thankfully, it will not be closing its doors. After 42-years in the kitchen, Wally Muench is selling the legendary diner on...

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communitynewspapers.com

Cèrto Risto & Pizza – Authentic Italian Food in a Great Location

Cèrto Risto & Pizza recently opened in the Coral Gables/ West Miami area and locals couldn’t be happier. “Cèrto”which means truth, is used a great deal in Italian as an affirmation, and the truth about Cèrto is that it offers guests a comfortable, convenient setting in which to enjoy a variety of authentic Italian dishes. “I wanted a short, positive name that would give customers a good memory when thinking about their visit to Cèrto, shares Certo’s owner, Giovanni Astudillo (Gio), who was born in Ecuador and moved to New York when he was 16 years old. Gio finished high school and attended college before deciding to dedicate his life to the restaurant business. He saved money little by little with the hopes of one day opening a small restaurant. Gio gained extensive restaurant experience at New York’s Barbetta,
MIAMI, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca Burger Battle Returns! Saturday, July 16, 2022

“A Grilling Affair” at Sanborn Square Park this Saturday!. Summer is here, the crowds are shorter and the days are hotter. And the grills are firin’ up again, as the area’s top chefs strut their stuff for your food-loving delight at the 9th Annual Boca Burger Battle. After taking a hiatus due to the shutdown, the fan favorite affair is back – and it happens THIS SATURDAY, July 16 at Sanborn Square Park in downtown Boca Raton. Don’t miss this Burgerlicious experience to taste the best burgers and other grilled sensations, as top chefs from Boca and beyond vie for the coveted Golden Burger Trophy. A panel of hungry Grill Master Judges will select their pick for “Best Grill Master,” and all festival goers (like you!) get to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.” And the best part, it all goes to benefit the Children’s Giving Foundation.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Pinecrest, FL
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami-dade County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami-dade County, FL
Restaurants
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Insects ‘on chocolate sauce & M&M’s’: PDQ, Flanigan’s, Burger King all ordered shut for flies & roaches

Eight sweet-toothed flies landed on M&Ms and took the plunge into chocolate sauce — likely resembling chocolate-covered raisins in the process — at PDQ’s Deerfield Beach location, one of three South Florida restaurants that state inspectors ordered shut last week. Flies, live roaches and rodent droppings also plagued two other major chains: Flanigan’s Seafood Bar in Lake Worth and a Burger ...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
What Now Miami

Häagen-Dazs to Open a Special Location in Boca Raton

A Häagen-Dazs ice cream and ice cream cake shop will be opening at 1200 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton. What Now Miami spoke with the owner, Robert Tanner, for more information about this location. He said that this new location will have the typical Häagen-Dazs menu but it will be a neighborhood location featuring Häagen-Dazs gourmet ice cream cakes. He says that he is “very excited about bringing ice cream cakes to the community.” There will even be a cake display in the front of the store to draw in customers.
BOCA RATON, FL
point2homes.com

8026 N Savannah Cir, Davie, Broward County, FL, 33328

Highly sought one story 3-bedroom plus office, 3 full bathrooms, 2.5 garage home with Pool & Spa in Lake Estates at Rolling Hills. Main areas have high ceilings and large windows (some w/ remote electric shades). Large master bedroom & large bathroom. Custom closet w/ bonus security safe. New roof is only ONE year old. Recent upgrades include new HVAC system (2022), Hot Water Tank (2021), and Pool Pump. Within the last 5 years, the whole kitchen was completely remodeled, new appliances, accordion shutters, and front & rear impact doors. Whole house standby generator with underground 500-gal LP tank (2021). Gated (maned) luxury Davie community with 9-hole golf course access, cable & internet.Located near hospital, universities, shopping, restaurants, and highways.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade restaurant with rodent issues not ordered shut? Why?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Why aren’t state inspectors with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation ordering places with rodent and roach issues shut in Miami-Dade County?. Seems as though the rules and regulations are not being enforced equally. Last week, rodent issues were found inside Encanto Restaurant...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wagons West#Food Drink#American
point2homes.com

499 NE 102nd St, Miami Shores, Miami-Dade County, FL, 33138

Beautiful Mimo Style home in an excellent Miami Shores location. Corner lot, split bedrooms and open floor plan with sliding doors to pool/patio area. Move right in and enjoy the renovated kitchen, newer electric, plumbing, a/c, a beautiful new renovated bath and a TESLA charging station. Roof is only 7 years and impact windows throughout. This home has been beautifully updated and maintained. Sellers have plans approved by the city, for a garage conversion should you be in need of more space. Corner lot is beautifully landscaped and provides for ultimate privacy.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
point2homes.com

8349 NW 26th Ct, Cooper City, Broward County, FL, 33024

Sensational and Pristine Home with Lakeside Oasis! Nestled in the 24/7 guard-gated community of Monterra -Vista Del Sol and utilized exclusively as a vacation home by the original homeowners. This one-story residence mesmerizes with Mediterranean architecture, crown-moulding throughout including the tray ceilings and a chef’s kitchen featuring, granite countertops, and 42” cabinetry. Rest in the master bedroom with a spa-like en suite. Entertain in the fenced backyard, The Club At Monterra also has a cardio fitness center, a weight room, basketball/tennis courts and a kid's sprinkler pad. will not last long.
COOPER CITY, FL
thenextmiami.com

American Airlines Increasing Flights Between Miami & Tel Aviv To Daily

Miami is getting a major boost in service to Tel Aviv later this year on American Airlines. American will begin operating flights between MIA and Tel Aviv on a daily basis, an increase from the three weekly flights currently operating. Daily service begins on October 29. Tickets went in sale...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Click10.com

Van fire spreads to garage of home in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A van fire spread to a home Monday afternoon in Hollywood. The fire was reported around 2 p.m. in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Street. The fire apparently somehow started from a van that was parked outside the home before the flames quickly spread to the garage.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida commuters turn to electric scooters for convenience and cost

It’s the era of scooter commuters. You may have seen people in business suits zipping along the sidewalk or heading into the office, wheeling their stand-up electric scooters with them. Electric scooters are quickly becoming a new tool for South Florida commuters who ditch their cars because of gas prices or simple convenience. Many South Florida commuters are using electric scooters to solve ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Amarandino, Key Biscayne’s newest food spot

To Raul Bonetto, opening a new restaurant has become second nature. So when deciding for his newest Key Biscayne dining spot – Amarandino – Bonetto relied on experience, research, and a hunch that the island would welcome his new concept. The Argentinian-born Bonetto opened the first NY-style pizza...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Spice 2022: List of Participating Restaurants

Miami Spice returns in August with prix-fixe discounts at some of the area's finest restaurants. Miami Spice, which runs August 1 through September 30, is back for its 21st year. The program, sponsored by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, was originally designed to lure tourists to Miami. This...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy