Utica's Somali Bantu Community to celebrate culture with Eid al-Adha picnic

There are many things that separate Hawa Juma, a 25-year-old Utica resident and first generation Somali Bantu, from her parents, who arrived in Utica in the early 2000s to escape the country's war.

Juma grew up in Utica and, like many children of immigrants and refugees, she had to learn how to navigate the space between two entirely different worlds and cultures.

Juma now wants to help other Somali Bantu children bridge that gap with the newly-created Future Leaders of Utica, the youth chapter of the Mohawk Valley Somali Bantu Association of Central New York. One of the first steps is bringing the community together in celebrating their first Eid al-Adha celebration at noon this Saturday, July 9, at Sherrill Brook Park in New Hartford.

Eid al-Adha is one of the most important celebrations in the Muslim calendars and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's faithfulness to God after being tested with the unfulfilled command to sacrifice his son. While the diverse Muslim communities in Utica celebrate differently, the event is a way for the 2,000 Somali Bantus living in Utica to share who they are and what they have to offer, Juma said.

The event will include preparation of dishes like sambusa and other traditional Somali food such as viyazi, which is made with flour, potatoes and food coloring, and bajiya, which consists of beans, spicy green pepper, garlic and onion. Other dishes include sweet potatoes and cooked mango that has been boiled and prepared with sugar and halwa, a thick paste based on flour, starch and sugar, which sometimes contains peanuts. Everything will be halal, of course.

Saturday's Eid al-Adha celebration will also have several games and activities for the community like a fashion show and a soccer tournament. For the occasion, families also wear their traditional dresses like the colorful bati.

Juma said she wants to bring the community together and show Somali youth the opportunities that are available to them while understanding generational differences and the trauma that their parents carry as a result of war.

"That trauma moves on to the next kid, it's like a domino effect," Juma said. "So creating Future Leaders gives the youth a voice and educates our parents to know that it's okay to not be OK."

Juma said the celebration of Eid al-Adha is also a way for youth to remember the importance of keeping Somali Bantu traditions and culture alive.

