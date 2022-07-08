ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica's Somali Bantu Community to celebrate culture with Eid al-Adha picnic

By Maria M. Silva, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014Oud_0gZKjEjv00

There are many things that separate Hawa Juma, a 25-year-old Utica resident and first generation Somali Bantu, from her parents, who arrived in Utica in the early 2000s to escape the country's war.

Juma grew up in Utica and, like many children of immigrants and refugees, she had to learn how to navigate the space between two entirely different worlds and cultures.

Juma now wants to help other Somali Bantu children bridge that gap with the newly-created Future Leaders of Utica, the youth chapter of the Mohawk Valley Somali Bantu Association of Central New York. One of the first steps is bringing the community together in celebrating their first Eid al-Adha celebration at noon this Saturday, July 9, at Sherrill Brook Park in New Hartford.

Eid al-Adha is one of the most important celebrations in the Muslim calendars and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's faithfulness to God after being tested with the unfulfilled command to sacrifice his son. While the diverse Muslim communities in Utica celebrate differently, the event is a way for the 2,000 Somali Bantus living in Utica to share who they are and what they have to offer, Juma said.

The event will include preparation of dishes like sambusa and other traditional Somali food such as viyazi, which is made with flour, potatoes and food coloring, and bajiya, which consists of beans, spicy green pepper, garlic and onion. Other dishes include sweet potatoes and cooked mango that has been boiled and prepared with sugar and halwa, a thick paste based on flour, starch and sugar, which sometimes contains peanuts. Everything will be halal, of course.

Saturday's Eid al-Adha celebration will also have several games and activities for the community like a fashion show and a soccer tournament. For the occasion, families also wear their traditional dresses like the colorful bati.

For subscribers:Why this food truck event in Herkimer was canceled

Boilermaker food:Where to eat and drink this race weekend

Juma said she wants to bring the community together and show Somali youth the opportunities that are available to them while understanding generational differences and the trauma that their parents carry as a result of war.

"That trauma moves on to the next kid, it's like a domino effect," Juma said. "So creating Future Leaders gives the youth a voice and educates our parents to know that it's okay to not be OK."

Juma said the celebration of Eid al-Adha is also a way for youth to remember the importance of keeping Somali Bantu traditions and culture alive.

Maria M. Silva covers food, drink and culture in the Mohawk Valley for the Observer-Dispatch. Email her at mariamsilva@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter.

Comments / 2

Related
Romesentinel.com

Italian Festival returns to Utica

UTICA — The St. Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish Italian Festival will take pace Friday through Sunday, July 15-17, after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. The festivities are scheduled for 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be...
localsyr.com

East Syracuse celebrates Independence Day with concert and fireworks

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Village of East Syracuse celebrated Independence Day a little later with a concert and fireworks. Neighbors gathered at the Elementary School Field to watch the show. Many families said this is a show they look forward to every year. “His sister and my sister lives down the road here, we come every year and it’s the best fireworks around.”
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Music and magic at Utica’s Hanna Park

UTICA — Hanna Park at Utica City Hall will be filled with activities and entertainment for the community on Monday, July 11. A Day of Music and Magic will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This free summer fun party, which is presented by local rapper, artist...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

#SYRFoodTrucks Takeover returns July 12

(WSYR-TV) — The weekly #SYRFoodTrucks Takeover: ShoppingTown Mall edition will return on Tuesday, July 12 from 4-8 p.m. located on the Kinne Street side of the mall, 3649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214-1703. The Facebook event page says the takeover will occur every Tuesday at the same time...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Society
City
Utica, NY
City
Herkimer, NY
WKTV

Local Somali Bantus celebrate Muslim holiday

NEW HARTFORD, NY - The Utica Somali Bantu community celebrated Eid al-Adha Saturday. The celebration took part in New Hartford’s Sherrill Brook Park and featured a very festive picnic with traditional Somali food and games. There was also plenty of music and dancing. Eid al-Adha is one of the...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Births — July 8, 2022

ADASEK — To Jared Adasek and Madison Bean, of Utica,. Rome Health, a daughter, Meline Iris. CORRIGAN — To Kevin Corrigan Jr. and Kriston Grande, of Yorkville, on Friday, July 1, 2022 in Rome Health, a son, Liam Maverick. PARMETER — To Damon Parmeter and Nicole Matthie, of...
ROME, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Coloring#Refugees#Localevent#Local Life#Somali Bantu Community#Generation Somali Bantu#Muslim
bassmaster.com

Best friends clash on final day at Oneida

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Liam Blake was just the fourth angler to weigh in on Championship Saturday of the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Oneida Lake presented by Mossy Oak Fishing weigh-in, but he spent the majority of it occupying the hot seat. The Syracuse native caught over 18 pounds of smallmouth on Championship Saturday, putting himself in position for his first Opens win.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse church recognizes physical education teacher who gifted family a home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse church recognizing a Syracuse City School District teacher for making a local family’s dream come true by gifting them a home. The Mount Carmel Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Midland Avenue offering its thanks on Saturday evening to Maryum Ek Kaufman, a physical education teacher at Dr. King Elementary School, known by students and staff as Coach Ek.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

American Red Cross opens shelter after Syracuse fire

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Volunteers over Central New York and the Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross have opened a shelter for those who have been effected by the high rise fire that happened Sunday. As of July 10, those who are looking for help after the...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
cnyhomepage.com

New York Mills celebrating 100yrs with events & fireworks

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, July 9th, The Village of New York Mills will be celebrating its 100-year centennial celebration. In the year 1922, the Village of New York Mills was founded and since then has been a source of rich heritage and a community that still instills family values, a safe environment for children, and a place where today s modern opportunities meet yesterday’s traditions. Mayor Ernie Talerico and the Centennial Committee are committed to continuing those traditions and making its community a great place to live, work, play, and conduct business in the future.
NEW YORK MILLS, NY
Romesentinel.com

MWPAI Arts Festival to be bigger and better than ever

UTICA — From art prints created by an actual steam roller to “smoke painting,” the annual Sidewalk Art Show and performances by local artists, this year’s Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute summer Arts Festival promises to be bigger than ever, featuring events and activities for the entire family.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

B Sharp offers free concert

UTICA — The final concert of the B Sharp Music Club’s 2022 season will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 11, at Grace Episcopal Church, 6 Elizabeth St., Utica. The concert will feature a number of light classical works, along with music from shows, for voice and piano, interspersed with solos for piano and for violin. Performers are vocalists Mike McCormick, Leonarda Priore, Peter J. Costianes, and John Krause; pianists Hteemu Dee, Mary Holzhauer, John Krause, and Greg Unangst; and violinist Claire Wilcox.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oneida panel makes picks for downtown project

ONEIDA — Oneida’s Local Planning Committee (LPC) wrapped up its final meeting having settled on a list of projects they recommend for funding through the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The LPC, made up of local stakeholders and passionate residents, has been working since January to develop...
ONEIDA, NY
informnny.com

$180K granted to Lewis County businesses

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Nine Lewis County business have received funding that can be used to help them grow and expand. The funding was provided throughout the Launch Lewis County business competition grant program administered by the Lewis County Industrial Development Agency, on behalf of Lewis County that Launch Lewis County awarded $180,000 in grant awards to nine Lewis County microenterprise businesses. The grant was broken down into two $30,000 awards, five $20,000 awards, and two $10,000 awards.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Burnet Park Pool in Syracuse reopens after two years of renovations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Another place to take a swim in Syracuse! The Burnet Park Pool reopened on Saturday after being closed for two years. The $1.5 million renovation project included rebuilding the pool’s foundation and deteriorating walls, and converting from chlorine water to salt water. The upgrades...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Downtown Utica building demolished to make way for hospital

One of the last properties acquired by eminent domain to make room for the Wynn Hospital parking garage was demolished Thursday. Downtown Utica building demolished to make way for Wynn Hospital parking garage. One of the last properties acquired by eminent domain to make room for the Wynn Hospital parking...
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy