Mountain Top, PA

Lake Lehman grad turned NFL star Connor McGovern autograph signing tonight in Mountain Top

By Chris Bohinski
pahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePA Live (WBRE) — If you’ve lived around here for a while, you’ve undoubtedly heard of Connor McGovern, the Lake-Lehman...

www.pahomepage.com

247Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Monday, July 11

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Slippery Rock University mourns beloved basketball coach after his unexpected death

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A tight-knit university is mourning the loss of a beloved coach.Slippery Rock University's women's head basketball coach, Bobby McGraw, died unexpectedly on Sunday. It was his eighth year as head coach and 10th year with the university, SRU officials said.McGraw was named head coach of the women's program in May 2014 and lead the team to 77 wins."Bobby was much more than just our women's basketball coach," Roberta Page, SRU's director of athletics, said in a statement. "He was one of the biggest fans of our student-athletes from all sports and made it a point to attend so many different games and events to support all of our student-athletes. We will dearly miss having him on campus."He was also a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps Military Police and a retired state trooper.McGraw played college basketball at Butler County Community College and Clarion University. He is a 1990 graduate of Mars High School.The university is providing support for its students and student athletes. They can call the Office of Student Support at 724-738-2121.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA

