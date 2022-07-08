ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

Powerhouse Off-Road Weekend in Bloomsburg

By Rachel Malak, Chris Bohinski
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePA Live (WBRE) — Come celebrate the 35th Annual A&A Auto Stores Summer 4-Wheel Jamboree in Bloomsburg, PA!...

Newswatch 16

Flames damage Wise Foods in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — First responders were called to Wise Foods in Berwick for a fire Sunday night. Viewer photos show the scene as firefighters arrived and observed heavy flames and smoke stretching up the side of the structure. The cause of the fire is undetermined due to the damage,...
BERWICK, PA
Times Leader

Vintage steamer draws a crowd to Mountain Top

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Railfans with cameras in hand and a sold-out crowd of sightseers descended on the Reading & Northern’s Railroad’s Penobscot Yard on Saturday as steam locomotive 425 made an appearance to haul vintage passenger coaches to Jim Thorpe and back for a benefit excursion to raise funds for the Rotary Club of Mountain Top, as seen here. The locomotive actually pulled into town on Friday and spent the night in the yard, where railfans from around the region photographed it well into the night.
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash near Bloomsburg

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Two people have died after a crash in Columbia County. Officials say the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along Route 11, a portion of which was closed for hours before reopening. There is no word on what led to the deadly crash...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Bloomsburg, PA
Times News

Crash closes part of Route 443 on Sunday

Route 443 in Mahoning Township was closed Sunday afternoon due to a crash. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. in front of the former Fedor car wash. It appeared a vehicle traveling east had slowed down or stopped when it was rear ended. Lehighton paramedics were on scene evaluating those involved. Mahoning Valley fire company responded to the scene. Route 443 was closed from Ninth Street to Mall Road. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages double-block home in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A fire damaged a double-block home early Monday morning in Luzerne County. Crews were called to Turner Street in Plymouth around 3 a.m. Eight people lived at the home. They all made it out okay. The Red Cross has been called in to help. One firefighter...
PLYMOUTH, PA
Times News

Lake Hauto search continues for missing swimmer

Divers and search teams spent their second day Saturday in Lake Hauto looking for a Panther Valley man in his early 20s who reportedly jumped into the waters from a boat and became distressed. The call came around 5 p.m. Friday. Dive teams from Lehighton and Ryan Township were on...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Train at the Tracks event rolls into Hershey

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast (7/10/22) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.8.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.8.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.7.22 (4:30 AM)
HERSHEY, PA
Newswatch 16

4-Wheel Jamboree back in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's monster truck mania in Columbia County. More than 2,000 big-wheelers are revving into town. Hunter Petroski of Red Rock has come to the right place. "I like stuff that is either loud, big, and fast," said Petroski. The 35th annual 4-wheel Jamboree starts Friday at...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
wkok.com

More Than $13,000 Stolen Around Selinsgrove Recently

SELINSGROVE – In Snyder County, state police are talking about two thefts recently, and two arrests. Troopers say said they’ve arrested 36-year-old Jonathon Cataldi of Lewisburg on theft and theft by deception. A Selinsgrove woman said Cataldi failed to deliver on an $11,000 contract. They say she paid him the money but he did not deliver the goods or services.
SELINSGROVE, PA
Times News

Panther Valley man’s body recovered from Lake Hauto

The body of René Figueroa, 21, Panther Valley, was reportedly found at about 10:15 a.m. today, two days after witnesses say he jumped from a boat into Lake Hauto. Figueroa’s body was found near the Third Beach area of the lake. That area is in Schuylkill County. The lake spans Carbon and Schuylkill counties.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
touropia.com

14 Best Things to do in Scranton, PA

Nestled away in the northeast of Pennsylvania is Scranton; a surprisingly scenic city that acts as the cultural and commercial capital of Lackawanna County. Once a coal mining, railroad and industrial powerhouse, it is now mostly known for being the setting of the hit TV show ‘The Office’.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Giants Despair Hillclimb returns to Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's the green light for the annual racing weekend in Laurel Run near Wilkes-Barre. "We have another running of the Giants Despair Hillclimb, it's been going on since 1906 it's a tradition to the town you know covid kind of put a halt to one year but the last few years we've been back up and running good. We have 94 cars this year so you know it's the price of gas and how the world is today it's a good show out," said Bill Feist, Vice President of Giants Despair Hillclimb Association.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

PennDOT: CSVT Northern Section Fully Open to Traffic

MONTOURSVILLE – We recently reported the opening of the new bridge and certain interchanges of the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project. PennDOT just announced all lanes are now fully open to traffic. This includes new southbound lanes between the new Ridge Road interchange in Northumberland County and existing Route 15 in Union County, as well as the remaining portion of the new roadway for southbound traffic entering from existing Route 147 at the northern end of the project.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Drowning victim recovered from Lake Hauto

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Officials in Schuylkill County say the body of a drowning victim was recovered in a lake in Rush Township near Nesquehoning. Lake Hauto spans along the border of Schuylkill and Carbon Counties. The victim's family spoke with Newswatch16 at the lake Sunday afternoon and say...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Celebrate Harley-Davidson's Re-Opening All Weekend Long In The Poconos

This Friday, join in celebrating Harley-Davidson's grand re-opening, then come back and enjoy their big bash over the weekend. On Friday, July 8, the Pocono Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon "chain" cutting ceremony and grand re-opening celebration for the Pocono Mountain Harley Davidson. The celebration will run from 10:30 am - 11:30 am, with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:00 am. the event will take place at the Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson's Tannersville location. This event is open to the public. Attendees are invited to meet the owners, check out the facility, learn about their products, and network with other community members during this free event.
CARS

