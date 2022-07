LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many who witnessed Louisville Metro Police officers shoot a suspect Sunday night in a crowded Shawnee Park were left feeling angry and hurt. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police approached a man "known to have warrants" at the park in west Louisville around 8 p.m. There were basketball games taking place at the park. Smiley said when police approached the man, he fired and hit an officer in the chest. The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and wasn't seriously injured but was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. He's since been released.

