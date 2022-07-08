ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Guy Bought Elvis Presley's Custom Cadillac Wagon From Craigslist

By Chris Bruce
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In addition to being The King of Rock n' Roll, Elvis Presley was a huge fan of cars. When it came time to haul his luggage and instruments to the airport, he made sure the trip happened in style in a 1974 Cadillac station wagon conversion. Years later, that vehicle turned...

Elvis Aaron Presley journeyed a long way from his hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi, on his stratospheric rise to superstardom. As the first real rock'n'roll star, Elvis holds a special place in history and he remains a beloved figure just as much today as he was during his life. With his immense fame came immense amounts of cash. With 45s flying off the shelf, plenty of radio play, and sold-out shows in the biggest of concert venues, the amount of money earned by Elvis gave him the ability to indulge himself in whatever luxury he wanted, and this included automobiles — many of them.
