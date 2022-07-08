Back-2-School Coalition events scheduled for new students in Hillsborough County
The Back-2-School Coalition of Hillsborough County encourages early immunization practices, promotes healthy lifestyle choices, increases parental engagement, and provides information regarding support services to assist uninsured/under-insured students and their families who are new to the Hillsborough County public school system. These clinics serve students entering all grade bands who...www.baynews9.com
Comments / 0