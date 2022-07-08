ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Back-2-School Coalition events scheduled for new students in Hillsborough County

By Spectrum News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Back-2-School Coalition of Hillsborough County encourages early immunization practices, promotes healthy lifestyle choices, increases parental engagement, and provides information regarding support services to assist uninsured/under-insured students and their families who are new to the Hillsborough County public school system. These clinics serve students entering all grade bands who...

thegabber.com

Gulfport, Other South Pinellas Elementary Schools Improving

Gulfport Elementary is a little bit better every year, and this year, the Pinellas County School Board announced, it’s brought its grade from a D to a C. Recent statistics released by the Florida Department of Education show that schools across Pinellas County continue to improve their performance over three years ago. The district received a B grade for the seventh straight year, according to officials, who credited “the dedication of all stakeholders to continue high-quality instruction even in the midst of a global pandemic.”
GULFPORT, FL
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA – The SS American Victory returned to its home berth behind the Florida Aquarium on July 5 after 12 days in dry dock at International Ship Repair & Marine Services. The World War II vessel, docked in Tampa since 1999 and open daily for tours, was closed to the public during this time as the ship underwent routine maintenance and repairs.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Citrus, Pasco counties to offer free back-to-school immunizations

LECANTO, Fla. — The Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) and the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County (DOH-Pasco) will be offering no-cost school immunizations to kids ages 5 - 18 to kick off the 2022-2023 school year. What You Need To Know. The Department of Health...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Chief’s update in fatal shooting cites officers’ training, bravery

CLEARWATER —Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter updated the media July 6 on preliminary findings in an investigation into actions of four Pinellas County deputies who shot and killed a Tampa man June 30 on Phillippe Parkway, just north of Enterprise Road in Safety Harbor. Clearwater Police Department is the...
CLEARWATER, FL
Scorebook Live

VOTE: Who will be the top football program in Pinellas County (FL) in 2022

TARPON SPRINGS, FL- Pinellas County has its fair share of strong high school programs, though the county as a whole has yet to win a state championship in football. When you look at the lineup of teams for 2022, however, there’s plenty of potential when it comes to talented programs that could make some noise this summer-fall. From all the way north in Tarpon Springs down to south St. Petersburg, we take a look at the programs we have picked out as the top teams and vote on who you think is the top club.
CLEARWATER, FL
point2homes.com

7950 25TH AVENUE N, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, FL, 33710

Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Summer Book Bus Brings Free Books to Pinellas

Book lovers, be on the lookout for a big, rainbow, retro bus on the streets of Pinellas. The Summer Book Bus will be making 45 stops from Tarpon Springs to South St. Pete before July 11. The books (which are all new) are free, thanks to the Juvenile Welfare Board...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Closed St. Pete Strip Mall May Become Housing Complex

A previous version of this article stated that the City of St Pete Community Planning and Preservation Commission would be held on July 12. The meeting was rescheduled for August 9th. Abandoned St. Petersburg strip mall, Coquina Key Plaza may soon become a 75-feet-high seven story mixed-use housing development. St....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpeterising.com

Habitat for Humanity selected to develop two affordable townhome projects in south St. Pete

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has selected affordable housing developer Habitat for Humanity to develop two properties on 18th Avenue South in south St. Pete. Earlier this year Habitat for Humanity submitted an offer to develop a 44-unit affordable townhome project named Pelican Place on a 2.1-acre city-owned lot across from Tangerine Plaza on the southwest corner of 18th Avenue South and 21st Street. The proposal was one of several that were received for the site.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ospreyobserver.com

County Officials Prepare For Wimauma’s Development Makeover

Wimauma began as many of Hillsborough County’s other unincorporated census-designated places did: an out-of-state settler who could visualize a good life, created on the area’s coastal prairie that is well-suited for agriculture. Hillsborough County’s official history of Wimauma published in 1998 credits Pleasant Franklin Stanaland of Thomasville, Georgia...
WIMAUMA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

PC shooting leaves two deceased

A shooting over the weekend is possibly drug-related. A shooting left two dead in the Parkwood Estates in Plant City, on Saturday. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident around 2 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found two victims – one adult and one juvenile.
PLANT CITY, FL

