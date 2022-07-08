ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

College Notebook: Hamilton’s Danny Melnick transfers from Quinnipiac to Rutgers baseball program

By Joe O'Gorman
Trentonian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Melnick is coming home. The Hamilton Township resident and former Hun School standout is bringing his baseball talents to Rutgers. After a few stellar years at Quinnipiac, Melnick entered the transfer portal and found there’s no place like home. “I chose Rutgers because I am from New...

Trentonian

Rowan’s Eric DiDomenico named to Philadelphia Academic All-Area Baseball Team

PHILADELPHIA – Rowan University’s Eric DiDomenico has been named to the Philadelphia Inquirer Academic All-Area Baseball Team, which is voted on by the sports information offices of 30 institutions from the Philadelphia metropolitan area. DiDomenico (Blackwood, NJ/Paul VI) was the starting first baseman for 10th-ranked Rowan, which reached...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

Real Central NJ captures WPSL Mid-Atlantic Conference title

In just its second year of existence Real Central New Jersey can call itself a WPSL conference champion. Sophia Lis, Ava Curtis and Makenzie Rodrigues each scored in the first half and RCNJ held on to beat Lehigh Valley Tempest, 3-2, on Friday night at Mercer County Community College to capture the Mid-Atlantic Conference crown in what was a de facto playoff game.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

Union’s historic offensive outburst offers relief for Jim Curtin and co.

CHESTER, Pa. — As the sputtering offensive performances piled up – first into the teens, then nearing 20 – the message seemed less and less credible. The Philadelphia Union’s offense is fine, Jim Curtin and his players insisted. Even as the team scored just 22 goals in their first 18 outings and failed to score more than twice in any of those games, eventually, they insisted, the breakthrough would arrive.
CHESTER, PA
Original Tony Luke's cheesesteak shop in South Philly to change name

The Original Tony Luke's, a mainstay for cheesesteaks in South Philadelphia since 1992, will have a new name and signage at its storefront by the end of the month. Moving forward, the business will be known as Tony's and Nick's Steaks, in contrast to the separate Tony Luke's franchise that emerged out of a bitter family dispute.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

Philly curfews no match for bad parents and juvie delinquents (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Philadelphia officials have instituted a curfew for teens until late September. Under the new rules, 16-17-year-olds must be off the streets by 10 p.m., two hours prior to a current midnight curfew. Children 14 and 15 already had a 10 p.m. curfew while those 13 and under must be in by 9:30 p.m. All are to remain off the streets until 6 a.m. the following day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Former N.J. town used to be known as the ‘caviar capital of the world’

It was New Jersey’s equivalent of a gold rush and a tiny town called Caviar that sprung up along the Delaware River was at the heart of it. In the 1800s, the Delaware River was flush with Atlantic sturgeon—the enormous fish that can weigh up to 800 pounds and has been around since dinosaurs existed. But locally, their eggs, known as roe, were “considered worthless except as bait with which to catch eels and perch or to feed the hogs,” according to an 1899 report on sturgeon fisheries in the Delaware by John Nathan Cobb for the U.S. Fish Commission.
POLITICS
Brooklyn Muse

Ten Best New Jersey Pizza Jaunts

The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
Trentonian

Burlington County kicks off summer entertainment at Amphitheater and Smithville Park

Burlington County residents can now enjoy a free night of entertainment this summer thanks to the return of the Burlington County Summer Shows and Music in the Park series. The Burlington County Parks Division has a full slate of musicians, comedians, theater troupes and other acts scheduled to perform at the Burlington County Amphitheater and Historic Smithville Park throughout July and August.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
phillyvoice.com

New Discovery Channel fishing show shot completely in New Jersey

A veteran New Jersey fisherman is looking to make his sport more accessible with his show which was just picked up by the Discovery Channel – and it's shot completely in his home state. “Saltwater Underground with Nick Honachefsky” will make its debut on Discovery on Sunday at 5:30...
TV & VIDEOS
Trentonian

Cooper University Health Care recognized as a Healthy People 2030 Champion

CAMDEN — Cooper University Health Care has been recognized by the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as a Healthy People 2030 Champion. As a Healthy People 2030 Champion, Cooper has demonstrated a commitment to helping achieve...
CAMDEN, NJ

