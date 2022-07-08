George W. Bush calls Shinzo Abe's assassination 'senseless'

Current and former world leaders are reacting after Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, was assassinated by a gunman Friday in broad daylight while campaigning in a stunning attack.

Among those leaders is George W. Bush, who served as U.S. president during Abe's first term as prime minister in 2006 and 2007. Abe became the country's longest serving prime minister after he returned for three additional terms from 2012 to 2020.

In a statement, Bush said he was "deeply saddened" by the killing and characterized Abe as a "decent and caring man."

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the senseless assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," Bush said. "I had the privilege of getting to know him during his first time as Prime Minister in 2006 and found him to be a decent and caring man. Shinzo Abe was a patriot of his country who wanted to continue serving it. Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to Akie Abe, their family, and the people of Japan during this difficult time."

Police arrest suspect in Japan's former prime minister's slaying

Abe was shot in the city of Nara during a campaign event. Police arrested the suspected gunman, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41. A former member of Japan’s navy, NHK reported that Yamagami wanted to kill Abe because of complaints with him unrelated to politics.

The gun found at the scene, about 15 inches long, appeared to be hand-made, according to NHK. Police confiscated similar weapons from his home, a nearby one-room apartment. Police said Yamagami admitted to shooting Abe.