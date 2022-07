JACK McCAFFERY: Drafting of Cutter Gauthier sharpens an edge for Flyers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will be without J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson during a two-game series in Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on unvaccinated travelers. Nola started on the mound for Philadelphia’s game Monday night at St. Louis and was not scheduled to pitch against the Blue Jays during the series that begins Tuesday. Bohm, an infielder, came out of Monday’s game with a dislocated left ring finger. President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters before the game that the four players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit two days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. X-rays on Bohm’s finger were negative for a fracture, and he may avoid the injured list. If he does go on the IL, he won’t need to be added to the restricted list.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO