JACKSON, Miss. — The abortion legal battle wages on as attorneys on both sides line up for a hearing later this month before the Mississippi Supreme Court. Last week's Chancery Court ruling refusing to take up the argument sets the stage for the high court fight. At issue, for both sides, is where the state stands. Is it a matter for the states to decide? Or is it dependent on a higher court ruling?

JACKSON, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO