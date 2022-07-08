ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus teacher's union files unfair labor practice charge against Columbus City Schools

By Michael Lee, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
The Columbus Education Association announced Friday afternoon that it has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the State Employment Relations Board against Columbus City Schools.

The union alleges that the district had illegally reassigned educators working with the Project Connect program, the district's homeless student advocate program, and removed those employees from union status. As a result, they union contends the district violated the Ohio Revised Code relating to collective bargaining and unfair labor practices.

"We believe we are within our right to file this (charge) because we feel the district is in violation of Ohio Revised Code in making this decision to destabilize this particular position and essentially devalue the work that these professionals do," CEA spokesperson Regina Fuentes told the Dispatch.

School district repeats earlier response

School district repeats earlier response

On June 21, the teacher's union rallied outside a city school board meeting after learning that the board would be reworking the job descriptions of union members that were a part of Project Connect without talking with the union first.

In response to the filing of the unfair labor practice charge, Columbus City Schools on Friday referred The Dispatch back to the response statement it issued on June 21.

"We treasure every student who walks through our doors, regardless of where they attend school or where they reside. We want all students to be successful and will provide them with the tools they need to advance in the classroom and in life. All of our students, including our homeless students, receive instruction from our dedicated, licensed teachers." the statement read.

The district stated that it "created new employment classifications within the classified civil service" — academic youth support advocates and a student services program coordinator — to provide "non-instructional support for homeless students and their families."

The district said students will not "receive any lesser services than provided in the past."

"We are focused on what is best for our students. The actions we take are all based on our goals and guardrails as we move this district forward," the district added in another email at the time.

Fuentes said that after the board officially moved forward with the decision to rework the position on July 1, that's when the union felt that they should file the unfair labor practice complaint.

Unfair labor practice charge comes amid district, CEA contract talks

The CEA is currently in negotiations with the district on a new contract for its members to replace the current agreement that expires on Aug. 22. Fuentes said while negotiations will continue to go on "in good faith," the district's decision "throws a hammer" into it.

"The district is showing that it's willing to make these very drastic moves that harm not only our professionals, but it harms students," Fuentes said of the Project Connect action.

"We need the district to come fairly, we need the district to come to with us with the best interest of students in mind, and stop playing these little games that they know hurt everyone in the long run," she said.

Comments / 4

GoBrandonFJB
3d ago

Try showing up to the classroom. Teach Reading, writing, arithmetic, science, and actual history.

Reply
6
? crime watcher
3d ago

Won't read it..I know their grievance is weak..Maybe can't groom kids? or maybe having to work 40 hour weeks.

Reply(1)
6
 

