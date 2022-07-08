ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Hispanic Federation offers technology training and rides for seniors in three Central Florida counties

By Joe Byrnes
wmfe.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nonprofit Hispanic Federation has started two pilot programs to help people 60 and older get where they need to go in the real world and online. The programs, called “I’ll Take You” and “I’ll Teach You,” are available in Orange, Osceola and Polk counties at...

www.wmfe.org

