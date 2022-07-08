ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Man wanted in connection to murders at Days Inn in Aiken

By Ashlyn Williams
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jhdxe_0gZKgvn500

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a man in connection to a double homicide at Days Inn on Columbia Hwy North in Aiken.

20-year-old Hasheem Keywaun Rond Glover is wanted in connection with two murders at a Days Inn motel in Aiken.

Two men found shot to death at Days Inn in Aiken

The incident happened on July 2nd on the 2600 block of Columbia Hwy North. Two men, 40-year-old Stephan A. Poole and  39-year-old Barry J. Redding, were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Glover is wanted for two counts of Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Aiken suspect arrested in Bamberg County shooting

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident last month in Denmark. It happened June, 15, according to arrest warrants released Monday by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The suspect, identified as Keith Sharpe, was...
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Aiken man charged with four counts of Attempted Murder

AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – An Aiken man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Keith Sharpe, 21, of Aiken, has been charged with four counts of Attempted Murder. According to the description of offense, Sharpe and another suspect, who were both armed with a […]
AIKEN, SC
wgac.com

Augusta Man Found Dead in Burke County

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they are calling a suspicious death over the weekend. Deputies were called to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 56 around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. That’s where they found the body of 58-year-old Morris Harden of Augusta.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Co. Coroner identifies victim in deadly apartment shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner has released the identity of the person who was shot at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off of Augusta Road. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 29-year-old Tyler Bradley Robinson, of Lexington, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead due to a gunshot wound to the upper body.
LEXINGTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken County, SC
Sports
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken, SC
Crime & Safety
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
Aiken, SC
Sports
City
Aiken, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Home invasion turns deadly

Irmo Police responded to a shooting incident around 1:30 am on the morning of Sunday, July 10 at the 100 block of Shawn Bay Road in the New Friarsgate Subdivision. When officers arrived at the scene they found one person with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim did not survive after life-saving measures were applied. The victim was identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office as Ryan T. Shull, 21, of West Columbia.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Coroner identifies early morning shooting victim in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting at the New Friarsgate Subdivision on Sunday. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Ryan Shull, 21, of West Columbia, was found dead at a home in the 100 block of Shawn Bay Road. According...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police investigate shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -Columbia police say the victim in a weekend shooting has died. Police say they found an injured man at the 44-hundred block of Colonial Dr. before 9 Sunday night. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police say the man was at the location...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Victim identified in Waynesboro shooting death

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Waynesboro. Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road, between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 56, around 11:16 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies say they discovered the body of a Black male...
WAYNESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Days Inn#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
Aiken Standard

Jackson murder suspect booked into Aiken detention center

Adedoyin Babafemi Odutola has been brought back to Aiken County for the Nov. 14, 2021, murder of a Jackson man. Odutola, 36, of McCormick, was booked into the Aiken County detention center on July 7 on charges of murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary in connection to the death of Eldon Wayne Ledford, 61. He was arrested in Hephzibah, Georgia, on March 15, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
lexsc.com

Information Sought in Early Morning Homicide

Chief Terrence Green would like to notify the Town of Lexington community that detectives are actively investigating an early morning homicide that occurred at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off of Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deadly shooting at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Lexington. According to the Lexington Police Department a shooting happened early Saturday morning at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off of Augusta Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 2:00 a.m. after reports...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD searching for men in connection with shoplifting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the help of the public after an incident on St. Andrews Road. Investigators are looking for the men in connection with a May shoplifting incident. Deputies ask if anyone has any information to please submit an anonymous...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

13-year-old arrested for GameStop Armed Robbery, charged as an adult

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Armed robbery in Augusta Saturday afternoon. It took place around 2:45 pm at GameStop on Deans Bridge Road. Victims stated that an unknown subject was wearing a hoodie and mask, presented a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money. That suspect has been identified […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Passenger killed following crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Aiken County. Troopers say the incident happened at approximately 4:29 a.m. on I 20 westbound near the six-mile marker, about two miles east of North Augusta. It incident involved three vehicles. The victim was...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One dead in three-vehicle collision in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A passenger died in a three-vehicle collision that happened on I-20 westbound early Saturday morning. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / SC police investigating Lexington County apartment complex homicide. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the collision happened around 4:29 a.m. on July 9 at I-20...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Augusta Rotary Club members working to decrease youth violent crime

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — A 13-year-old is now behind bars after an armed robbery at a Gamestop — it’s part of a recent trend of crimes involving young people. ” Its hard to watch the news every night and see those young people commit violent acts,” President of the Rotary Club of Augusta Dr. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

New details arise from Grovetown elder abuse case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We continue coverage on the elder abuse case in Grovetown after police found a 74-year-old living in filthy conditions. The granddaughter, Hannah Brickhurst, sits in jail on Friday, charged with felony neglect to a disabled adult. Police have not arrested her mother, Latisha Brickhurst. We are...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

One person dead after car accident in Aiken County Saturday morning

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash in Aiken County on Saturday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident that happened on I-20 East Bound in Aiken County just two miles East of North Augusta. SCHP said the call came in around 4:30AM Saturday Morning.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy