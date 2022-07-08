Man wanted in connection to murders at Days Inn in Aiken
AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a man in connection to a double homicide at Days Inn on Columbia Hwy North in Aiken.
20-year-old Hasheem Keywaun Rond Glover is wanted in connection with two murders at a Days Inn motel in Aiken.Two men found shot to death at Days Inn in Aiken
The incident happened on July 2nd on the 2600 block of Columbia Hwy North. Two men, 40-year-old Stephan A. Poole and 39-year-old Barry J. Redding, were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
Glover is wanted for two counts of Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.
He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
