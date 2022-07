Even if you’ve never set foot onto the soil at Bloomsbury Farm, you’ve likely tried some of the produce grown on the over 400-acre plot of land in Smyrna. Found in local restaurants and grocery stores throughout Nashville, from Bastion and Husk to Whole Foods and The Turnip Truck, Bloomsbury delivers some of the most thoughtfully grown local produce around — and it’s all thanks to owner and farmer (fondly referred to as farm”her”), Lauren Palmer.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO