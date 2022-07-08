ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anmoore, WV

WATCH: Bear spotted in Anmoore Friday morning

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xokgT_0gZKfMND00

ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Bridgeport woman spotted a black bear in Anmoore Friday morning.

Hannah Seybert was headed south on Emily Drive when she saw a bear on the hill near the intersection of Route 58 and the I-79 on-ramp. She posted the video on Facebook .

Owl returns home to the wild after Elkins family rescues it from lake

There are plenty of stores and restaurants in the area where the bear was spotted.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) offered some tips on its website this spring about how West Virginians can deal with nuisance black bears:

  • Keep garbage secure, inside, and only place cans out for collection on the morning of pick-up rather than the night before.
  • Seal strong-smelling food inside a plastic bag before placing them in the trash so the smell doesn’t attract bears.
  • Don’t place food scraps in a compost pile during the summer.
  • Don’t leave outdoor pet food out overnight.
  • Wait until fall to put out bird feeders.
  • Keep livestock feed in bear-proof containers or inside a secure building.
  • Install an electric fence to keep bears out of beehives and chicken houses.

The DNR warns that often, bears can become more of a nuisance once they get a taste for human food, and have to be put down for safety reasons, which is why it’s illegal to deliberately feed a black bear in West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Sunset Ellis Drive-In once again closes for projector issues

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a long process just to open its doors for the summer, the Sunset Ellis Drive-In’s antique projector is down once again. The owners of the business made the announcement on Facebook Monday, saying “Notice to all of our loyal and patience [sic] movie customers. We are very sorry that our […]
SHINNSTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Cliff diving prohibited at West Virginia lake

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District Monday issued a reminder that cliff jumping/diving at the lakes it manages—including a major tourism destination in West Virginia—is not allowed. The Huntington District manages the following bodies of water in West Virginia:. Alum...
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anmoore, WV
City
Lake, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Lifestyle
State
West Virginia State
City
Elkins, WV
WTRF- 7News

New Moundsville pool addition making a splash

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Moundsville may be about to break ground on a brand new municipal building—but they’ve already gotten their feet wet with new projects this year. Their splash pad opened in the spring to anyone who wants to wade through waterfalls, trek through spray tunnels or just feel a splash of cool water […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Reba McEntire tour coming to West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Reba McEntire has announced dates and locations for her fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, and she will be making a stop in West Virginia. According to a release from the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Reba will perform at the Coliseum on Oct. 20, and tickets will go on sale starting July 15.
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
WBOY 12 News

WV Fitness 24 hosts ‘Jumping in July’ fundraiser

CLARKSBURG. W.Va. (WBOY) — WV Fitness 24 is hosting its 6th Annual “Jumping in July” to raise money for the Harrison County Humane Society and the ALS Association. Anyone, gym member or not, can participate by doing however many jumping jacks they would like, filling out the paper inside of the gym, and choosing which charity they would like to have their donation sent to.
CLARKSBURG, WV
point2homes.com

276 Palisades Drive, Morgantown, Monongalia County, WV, 26508

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Luxurious, Spacious, Classy 3 bedroom townhome in West Point development minutes to Ruby Memorial, Mon General, Niosh, downtown, WVU, Cheat Lake, biking and hiking trails. Home features plenty of sunlight, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Brazilian Cherry HW flooring, formal dining room with deck access, Large living room and extra gathering room in partially finished basement with patio access. Primary bedroom features vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and primary bathroom! 2 car garage!
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Farm crawl held throughout Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Farm Crawl was held all around the county this weekend. Farm Crawls are a new way to experience how farms operate internally, with live tours open to the public on select days. The Preston County Farm Crawl included nine locally owned and operated...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Black Bear#Compost#West Virginians#Dnr#Nexstar Media Inc
WBOY 12 News

Crosswalk painted in commemoration of Russell Yann

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Main Street Fairmont painted a crosswalk on Washington Street to commemorate Russell Yann, former owner of the popular “Yann’s Hotdogs,” who passed away in January of 2021. The group painted a white and red checkered section with “no ketchup” symbols since Mr. Yann was known for not using ketchup on his […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WWMT

Park in West Virginia building 'epic' pool

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTOV) — A park in West Virginia is getting ready to make a big splash next season with what officials are calling a destination pool. This is going to be an epic build for Marshall County and what we are going to build here at Grand Vue Park," said Craig White, who is the general manager at Grand View Park.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
smokingmusket.com

The Shotgun/Throwdown: Mountaineer fans set to take over the former Heinz Field as West Virginia sells out allotment of Backyard Brawl tickets

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions. On Sunday night, there was a report from 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi that Heinz Field is no more. According to Fillipponi, Kraft-Heinz has said “no thanks” to the naming rights of the stadium moving forward, opening the Pittsburgh stadium up for a new name for the first time since it was built in 2001.
NFL
WBOY

Stories of the Week: July 3 through July 9

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. The family of Skylar Neese shared memories of her 10 years after she was murdered. An Ohio man drowned at Cheat Lake on Independence Day. A former West Virginia State Police...
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
connect-bridgeport.com

Bonnie's Bus Returns to Area With Four Stops Including One in Clarksburg

Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Ritchie, Doddridge, and Harrison counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:. Pennsboro Family Medicine from 8 a.m. to 4...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF

Fairytale wedding venue now open in the hills of Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Calling all lovebirds!. With Oglebay booked solid through this year and much into the next, a new wedding venue just became available for anyone who has their heart set on tying the knot in the hills of Ohio County. Scenic Sites in Valley Grove...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVSP schedule sobriety check in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check in Randolph County on Thursday. It will be on Harrison Ave., WV Route 92, near Crystal Springs from 6 p.m. until midnight. Officials say the checkpoint will be conducted to deter intoxicated driving in the...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Local waitress surprised with generous tips

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local waitress got a generous tip from a customer that relieved some stress off her back. Jacqueline Rhodes is a waitress at the Applebee’s in White Hall. A normal day of work for her turned into a blessing when a couple came in and...
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy