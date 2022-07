DETROIT – Police are investigating the accidental shooting of a 12-year-old boy with an Uzi-style submachine gun in Detroit Sunday afternoon, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The boy and his 14-year-old brother were pushing an inoperable go-kart in the area of Alcoy Avenue and Fairmount Drive in Detroit when a dog apparently came out of the woods and approached them, prompting the older boy to grab the gun out from under the seat, the report said. The gun discharged, striking the younger boy in the ankle.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO