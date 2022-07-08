ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stateside: Friday, July 8, 2022

Cover picture for the articleKoby Levin of Chalkbeat Detroit joined Stateside to help make sense of the new state education budget and the big investment it makes towards Michigan schools. After that, historian Howard Markel stopped...

Michigan Radio Awards - 2022

STATION EXCELLENCE (Public Radio Group 2): Michigan Radio. SPECIAL INTEREST & CULTURAL PROGRAMMING - “The enduring legacy of Marvin Gaye’s masterpiece “What’s Going On”” by Stateside staff. NEWS SPECIAL OR PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM - “Great Lakes in Peril” by Lester Graham. HARD...
How to vote in the Detroit primary and key dates to know

This year, Michigan’s primary is Tuesday, Aug. 2. It is the final day to cast your vote, but you can also vote ahead of time. Before you think about who you’ll vote for, make sure you have the basics in check: know how to register to vote, how to receive and return your ballot on time and to the right place.
CBS News Detroit Announces First Hires for Its Fall Launch

The newly hired anchors and executive producer of community impact will work on the the hyper-local streaming and broadcast news service. DETROIT—CBS News Detroit has hired anchors Shaina Humphries and Rachelle Graham, meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey, and executive producer of community impact Amyre Makupson. CBS News Detroit is the hyper-local...
ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
US 103.1

Which is it… Michigander, or Michiganian?

Just when I thought I was getting the hang of becoming a "Michigander," it turns out it might not be that simple. A tweet sent out by a Michigan Riley Beggin, a Washington Correspondent for the Detroit Times on Friday that has the population of the Mitten absolutely SHOOK, and asking the question, what are we?
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of the Best Places to Get Mac and Cheese

I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who doesn’t like macaroni and cheese. As a kid, it was one of my favorite dishes, and it’s still one of my top. Of course, Michigan has plenty of great places to grab a hot, creamy bowl of mac and cheese.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Study: State lotteries transfer wealth out of low-income communities

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — While the growing expansion of casinos and state-sanctioned sports betting steal the spotlight, state lotteries have nearly doubled in size over the past two decades, driving a multibillion-dollar wealth transfer from low-income U.S. communities to powerful multinational companies. A nationwide investigation of state lotteries by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism […]
Howard Markel
The Ann Arbor News

Major Michigan marijuana retailer shutters four stores

Michigan marijuana retail giant Lume Cannabis Co., which operates nearly 30 stores across the state, closed four of them. The closed stores include: Bay City, Christmas, Cheboygan and Southfield. The locations, as of Monday, July 11, were no longer listed on the Lume website and pages that were formally designated for the stores now lead to error pages. Lume lists 29 other actively open stores.
hourdetroit.com

A Closer Look at the Lexus Velodrome in Detroit

This is the Lexus Velodrome along I-75 on Mack Avenue in Midtown Detroit, a 64,000-square-foot indoor track cycling arena that opened in January 2018 on the former site of Tolan Playfield. Beyond the cycling track itself, it also has an infield space for spectators and an outer ring where people can jog, walk, or in-line skate, as well as areas for fitness classes and a weight room. The running track is named for Eddie Tolan, a groundbreaking Black two-time 1932 Olympic gold medalist from Detroit, in homage to the playfield it is built upon.
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Record-breaking support for reproductive rights

In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, long-term abortion access in Michigan remains dubious. Although a temporary injunction from the Michigan Court of Appeals currently blocks the enforcement of a 1931 law banning abortion in almost all cases, the final decision on abortion rights in Michigan may come down to a vote in November.
US 103.1

Has COVID Finally Left Michigan?

For almost two years, we couldn't turn on our TVs without being inundated with news coverage about the coronavirus pandemic. The attention was certainly warranted, as COVID-19 ravaged Michigan, the rest of the United States, and frankly, most of the entire world. Millions of people lost their lives during the pandemic, including nearly 37,000 in Michigan alone.
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit-area legislator, starting baby leave, blasts 'cultural barriers and outdated workplace norms'

"This issue is personal," state Rep. Ranjeev Puri, D-Canton, says of paid workplace leaves for new dads. The freshman lawmaker "will be taking paternity leave from the Michigan House" because his third son was born July 1, he adds on social media. He steps aside for an undisclosed time even though "there is no actual parental leave policy for state legislators."
Detroit News

Detroit nurse to open grocery market in Linwood-Dexter area

Next month Sonya Greene will open Linwood Fresh Market, a small business to serve fresh produce and other groceries in the Linwood-Dexter neighborhood of Detroit. A registered nurse as well as an entrepreneur, Greene said there are only a few healthy food options in this area. “My hope is that...
Detroit News

Growing like a weed: Cannabis businesses find fertile ground in Michigan

After setting up a successful business selling water-soluble cannabis powders and gummies in Colorado, two Michigan natives decided to bring the company to their home state. Justin Singer and Missy Bradley, co-founders of Ripple of Colorado, recently opened an 8,000-square-foot manufacturing and processing facility in Dimondale, a Lansing suburb that has proved to be receptive to their nontraditional enterprise.
