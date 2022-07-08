ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

JUST IN: Lakewood Board of Education Receives Approval of LSTA Busing for 2022-2023 School Year [EXCLUSIVE]

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakewood Board of Education a short time ago received a State approval that allows the district to contract with the LSTA to provide busing for Lakewood. “Through the determined efforts of the Board,...

Important Announcement for Mosdos From General Counsel Michael Inzelbuch Regarding Food Boxes

General Counsel Michael Inzelbuch, Esq. today told TLS there is an important factor Mosdos need to be aware of regarding the food boxes for the summer. “If your school operates a SSO (“Seamless Summer Option”) program during the summer, you can only serve meals for 5 days,” Inzelbuch said. If your school operates a SFSP (“Summer Food Service Program“) School program during the summer, you can serve meals for 7 days (an entire week)”
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Don’t Miss Your Chance To Join TTI’s Accounting Program!

TTI’s accounting program is your way to your CPA. In a really exciting development, TTI has come out with an extremely affordable accounting program in Lakewood, with a combination of in-person AND self-study over the course of a convenient 18 month program. READ MORE. Want to get nationally accredited...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer answers your ‘Ask The Chief’ questions: Downtown

The following is an ‘Ask The Chief’ question submitted to TLS, and the Chief’s response. Email your questions for the Chief to [email protected]. Is there any way to consolidate the loitering that’s going on by this Municipal parking lot? The people that are standing there are taking up parking spots by sitting on them with milk crates and are blocking the entrances on 1st street by sitting by them and every time someone wants to come and park the work seekers Jump on the cars asking for work etc. can we designate and enforce a place for the Work seekers for people to pick them up by a spot we’re it dosent create traffic and take up municipal parking and avoid the work seekers from jumping on cars etc. There’s ladies that don’t want to park there because there scared there going to get taunted. Maybe a shop car can be there every morning?
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Law Establishing the New Jersey Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program Aims to Improve Access to Affordable Health Coverage for Residents

Building on the Murphy Administration’s efforts to expand access to affordable health coverage, Governor Murphy signed a bill on June 30 creating the New Jersey Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program to make it easier for residents to obtain health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey, the State’s official health insurance marketplace.
HEALTH
Plan Your Trip To The Ocean County Fair

BERKELEY – There is much to see and do at the upcoming Ocean County Fair. Here’s a snapshot of what to expect so that you can plan your trip. The fair will be from July 13 through July 17 at the Robert J. Miller Air Park on Route 530 in Berkeley. Admission is $9. Kids under 10 are free, and parking is free. The times are as follows:
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
It’s official: Pennsylvania cuts corporate taxes after 27 years and the best is yet to come

PITTSBURGH — With a stroke of the pen — and the bipartisan support of state legislators — Gov. Tom Wolf signaled to the world that Pennsylvania is open for business. The state’s corporate net income tax rate will finally drop from 9.99% — second highest in the nation — to 8.99% on Jan. 1. It gets better. It will shed half a percentage point annually until it falls to 4.99% in 2031.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Over a Million New Jersey Gun Owners Sue AG Platkin Over Gun Control

Coming on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court throwing out New York’s gun control law, as being unconstitutional, the United States Supreme Court vacated a decision, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit which upheld his strict 2018 gun control law.
LAW
N.J. pets in need: July 11, 2022

The Cat Fanciers Association and Garden State Cat Club of New Jersey will hold its annual cat show at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison on July 16 and 17. Special attractions will include a breed showcase and feline agility demonstrations.
EDISON, NJ

