An unfortunate situation occurred at Walt Disney World recently, with a drunk Guest leaving behind a child at a bar. Earlier this year, a drunk woman was arrested after leaving a child behind at a Disney Word restaurant bar according to the official report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on April 16 after employees at the T-REX Restaurant in Disney Springs noticed the child left alone and became concerned for their well-being. Eventually, employees contacted law enforcement who were able to track down the woman.

