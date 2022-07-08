ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Small brush fire near Lucky Peak to be controlled Friday evening

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — BLM firefighters are working a small brush fire near...

idahonews.com

Post Register

Looking to beat the heat? Here are some cooling centers in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Southwestern Idaho is expected to get toasty this week -- the hottest temperatures of the year in fact. If you're in need of escaping the blazing hot temperatures there are several areas you can go to. Here's a list from Our Path Home with all...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

53-year-old Emmett motorcyclist injured in Elmore County crash

EMMETT, Idaho (CBS2) — A 56-year-old Emmett man was hospitalized Sunday after a motorcycle crash. Idaho State Police says the rider was heading south on Highway 51 near Airbase Road in Elmore County when he fell off his motorcycle trying to go into a turn. He was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a local hospital.
EMMETT, ID
Post Register

Insurance company poised to drop Canyon County's coverage

NAMPA (AP) — An insurance company that covers counties and other public entities in Idaho says it won't renew Canyon County's insurance policy because of increasing risks and a high volume of claims. The Idaho Counties Risk Management Program, known as ICRMP, sent a letter to Canyon County officials...
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Boise woman gets up to life in prison for killing man, waiting hours to call 911

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 46-year-old Boise woman could spend the rest of her life in prison after she shot and killed a 52-year-old man in October 2020. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office says Josina Regan shot and killed John K. Baker, waited hours to call 911 after the murder and tried to create fake evidence, by editing data on her phone and stealing drugs and money from his home.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Library hires its first mental health coordinator

BOISE, ID (CBS2NEWS) — The Boise Library is making moves to help people in the Treasure Valley with their mental health. Ashley Hammond is Boise Library's first mental health coordinator. Hammond was hired over a month ago and is already serving the community. "This position is all about connecting...
BOISE, ID

