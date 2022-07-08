Small brush fire near Lucky Peak to be controlled Friday evening

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Southwestern Idaho is expected to get toasty this week -- the hottest temperatures of the year in fact. If you're in need of escaping the blazing hot temperatures there are several areas you can go to. Here's a list from Our Path Home with all...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Three of Idaho's river basins are technically out of drought status, a state hydrologist tells CBS2. On Monday, the Idaho Department of Water Resources says the Boise, Payette and Weiser river basins are now in the clear, due to a cool, wet spring and plenty of storage in the reservoir system.
HOMEDALE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Homedale woman has gone missing and was last seen on Friday. The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office says deputies are looking for Kathy Jo Jones, who left to go to the mountains in her 2017 RAV4. Deputies say Jones has physical and mental disabilities that...
EMMETT, Idaho (CBS2) — A 56-year-old Emmett man was hospitalized Sunday after a motorcycle crash. Idaho State Police says the rider was heading south on Highway 51 near Airbase Road in Elmore County when he fell off his motorcycle trying to go into a turn. He was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a local hospital.
NAMPA (AP) — An insurance company that covers counties and other public entities in Idaho says it won't renew Canyon County's insurance policy because of increasing risks and a high volume of claims. The Idaho Counties Risk Management Program, known as ICRMP, sent a letter to Canyon County officials...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 46-year-old Boise woman could spend the rest of her life in prison after she shot and killed a 52-year-old man in October 2020. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office says Josina Regan shot and killed John K. Baker, waited hours to call 911 after the murder and tried to create fake evidence, by editing data on her phone and stealing drugs and money from his home.
BOISE, ID (CBS2NEWS) — The Boise Library is making moves to help people in the Treasure Valley with their mental health. Ashley Hammond is Boise Library's first mental health coordinator. Hammond was hired over a month ago and is already serving the community. "This position is all about connecting...
