Small brush fire near Lucky Peak to be controlled Friday evening

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 46-year-old Boise woman could spend the rest of her life in prison after she shot and killed a 52-year-old man in October 2020. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office says Josina Regan shot and killed John K. Baker, waited hours to call 911 after the murder and tried to create fake evidence, by editing data on her phone and stealing drugs and money from his home.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO